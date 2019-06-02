back
Cocaine production's ecological impact
1g of this white powder = 4m2 of deforestation. Here is the environmental impact of cocaine production.
02/06/2019 7:34 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
10 comments
Thom M.05/05/2022 23:49
https://t.me/Kokaindutch
Christin W.04/25/2022 00:32
Get your Cocaine from us at low prize Website: https://fastdrog.com https://t.me/Kokaindutch Telegram link above
El H.03/23/2022 17:41
yeah lets sell the land to international conglomerates intead, that guy is a joke...
Ogunbode M.03/18/2022 18:07
The best online investment is Cryptocurrency investment. I invested my little capital in Crypto trading with the help of an expert trader Mrs Deborah and she make a good profit for me in 3 days of trading. You can message her through her name below 👇🏿 E
Wayne G.03/18/2022 09:44
Corruption too
Keith H.03/18/2022 06:04
I spread this post on my tomatoes. They started growing better.
James H.03/18/2022 02:00
Was cocaine really a bad problem before the War on Drugs started? Or did the War on Drugs cause it's production to sky rocket because it made it worth so much more? Would we have had all the problems we had over the last 60 years if it were not for the War on Drugs? Wars tend to cost all of us untold amounts of money. Who has, and still does, made the bulk of the money from illegal drugs? If the powers that be really want to fix the situation, maybe they need to fix the cause first and then the problem would fix itself. But we know it's just all talk when there's so much money to be made in so many ways by so many greedy and powerful people who don't care about anyone or about our planet.
Herman R.03/17/2022 22:07
Uribe il est le principal narco de notre pays, il est notre cancer depuis 20 ans.
Evilc T.03/17/2022 21:56
So the 80's wiped out half the worlds rain forest