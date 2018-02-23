back
Curitiba, greenest city in Brazil
In Curitiba, the "greenest city in Brazil", it's possible to trade household waste for food or bus tickets.
02/23/2018 12:38 PM
10 comments
Everaldo G.02/11/2021 01:24
I Live here. Almost everything showed is fake propaganda.
Michael G.02/10/2021 22:59
And how, exactly, does that work, economically speaking? I mean, it's not like one exactly makes money off of garbage... One assumes it's completely subsidized in some way, and "paid for" from some other pot of money?
Ry A.02/08/2021 15:44
Who's the man behind this geniuses ideas?
Kevin O.02/08/2021 06:58
And the top murder spots too
Manju S.02/08/2021 06:52
All depends on govt management to keep the environment safe
Andrei P.02/08/2021 02:16
Pure propaganda. Iguaçu River, which pass through Curitiba city is the Second more polluted River in Brazil, loosing only for Tietê River in São Paulo, proportionally Iguaçu River situation is worse than Tietê River due to the fact that São Paulo city is almost ten times bigger than Curitiba. This city is completely unable to manage the problem of their polluted rivers (If not all, the majority). I live in this city and It can not see as a role model for 'greener city'. Last year a couple of white Heron died thanks to the mayor that exploded fireworks in the main park in downtown and cut down a Lot of big trees which are nests for Native stingless bees in the same park. Campo comprido's neighborhood, one of the last with Native forests, suffered with deforestation a couple years ago to favor real state speculation. This city has a long way to Go, but this propaganda is just to cover-up its real problems.
Luiz A.02/07/2021 23:13
The city where I live 🇧🇷🇧🇷
Sarah J.02/07/2021 21:58
I love this city. Will live there one day 😊
Heino S.02/07/2021 21:22
sounds like several danish towns
Mikka O.02/07/2021 20:41
I'm curious to know what the specific initiative and economics are in how the recycling of waste creates money for bus tickets or books.