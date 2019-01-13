back
DIY: How to make shampoo bars
DIY: How to make your own shampoo bars. With only water and 4 ingredients, you can make several months’ worth of shampoo. 🚿
01/13/2019 10:07 AM
- 2:38
8 comments
Stacey D.12/29/2021 11:24
What's SCI? And amla powder?
Jill M.12/29/2021 04:59
What's SCI?
Carla B.12/28/2021 17:30
But...You'd have to buy the ingredients in CONTAINERS! What's the point?
Lakshmi S.12/28/2021 16:31
What is SCI?
Lorraine H.02/04/2019 20:52
Not completely waste free you still have containers or packaging products came in.... So not Zero waste perhaps less waste would be more appropriate...
Lise Z.02/04/2019 16:57
What is SCI?
Hajira M.02/04/2019 16:57
Anis.
Jayson A.02/04/2019 16:30
Dyi. Do yourself it. Nice.