DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper
DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper. Here is an introduction to the Japanese art of furoshiki. 🎁
12/22/2018 10:09 AM
2 comments
Engelke W.12/25/2021 23:53
, das meinte ich 🙂🎁
Anie G.12/25/2021 22:13
Make sure the fabric is not made in Bengladesh by slave children 🤔😣