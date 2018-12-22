back

DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper

DIY: How to replace gift-wrapping paper. Here is an introduction to the Japanese art of furoshiki. 🎁

12/22/2018 10:09 AM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

2 comments

  • Engelke W.
    12/25/2021 23:53

    , das meinte ich 🙂🎁

  • Anie G.
    12/25/2021 22:13

    Make sure the fabric is not made in Bengladesh by slave children 🤔😣

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.