back
Doñana National Park's unique ecosystem is shrinking
"We see it in the continuous decline in groundwater levels, the decline in the number of species, the decline in bird populations." It's one of Europe's largest wetlands. And it's drying up.
03/17/2018 3:06 PM
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
- 2:34
How this river in the U.S. inspired an environmental movement
- 5:36
Vanessa Nakate's fight for climate justice
- 3:02
SUVs are a major source of pollution
- 6:41
These people joined the "fertile disobedience" movement to protect nature
3 comments
Ignacio C.04/14/2021 11:10
So sad
Vicky K.04/13/2021 13:39
Put Water on the island all it need is water and plant trees like come one we have to help nature by your our knowledge on how to fix it
Primate B.04/13/2021 12:59
Is there anything that ain't dying on this world?