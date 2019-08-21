back
Donald Trump's wall would be an environmental disaster
It would bypass 28 laws, threaten not only people, but animals and plants too. Here is why Trump's border wall could also harm the environment.
01/08/2019 12:07 PMupdated: 05/13/2020 4:36 PM
And even more
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 3:07
Biden on white supremacy after the Buffalo shooting
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 2:39
The life of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
- 5:05
Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms
53 comments
Rob B.08/21/2019 01:58
When the alternative is allowing gangs to rule the border. And people are getting taken advantage of coming across then yeah build 2 walls. If wild life is your issue we would have bombed the Great Wall of China years ago. Or raised all highways. Population is growing constantly. Unless your planning to kill half the planet like Thanos. Were just going to deal with some situations where wildlife is affected. Did you do a study on how the cities on that border affect The wildlife? You asking them to move?
Carol H.08/18/2019 01:00
HE harms the environment ! Just seeing his oh so ugly mug on tv news,FB etc,spoils my whole day!
David J.08/17/2019 17:16
Bull crap! Us leaving trash harms it more.
Mike V.08/16/2019 23:17
No matter how hard on tries, you just can't fix stupid, it just keeps going
Reena N.08/16/2019 13:51
Ladies Join our international Women United Group where you can connect with Ladies all around the world. Its a place we share and support one another. Join us and see how much it will help add positivity into your life about being a Woman. https://www.facebook.com/groups/IntWomenUnited/edit/
Shannon F.08/16/2019 12:54
This idiot doesn’t care about the environment, he cares about money and himself anything that gets in the way of that look out.. his stupid kids hunt endangered species and he is letting companies destroy water,air & wildlife. Anybody supporting this is blind and sad because it’s destroying our WORLD.
Christine A.08/16/2019 12:41
Christine auzanne Mr the president Trump,the global warming exist.It's prove!!Stop the destruction of the nature(animals,insectes,tree etc...)...Stop of sell of arms at States!!I hate the violence!!Please,Mr the President Trump..A french that like the americans and the states..
Muhammad S.08/16/2019 12:17
Tell me why we can't
Gal L.08/16/2019 10:20
Build it
Frank V.08/16/2019 05:56
Chump makes me sick listening and looking to him Hes an evil dictator, harming Americans
Jamison H.08/16/2019 05:53
There have been walls up for years..by many other presidents..
Juan E.08/16/2019 05:29
If you think a wall is going to help... you are really a true fucking idiot. Seriously, really dumb...
Syahirah H.08/16/2019 04:20
😮
Salil R.08/16/2019 04:10
The foolish President America has ever elected. If he opens his mouth utter foolishness will come out.
Kat B.08/16/2019 04:07
The man is MAD
Mona K.08/16/2019 04:02
The insane president
Joe M.08/16/2019 00:23
And Mexico will pay for it..
Amanda B.08/15/2019 23:12
BS!
Kimbie F.08/15/2019 23:06
That is who USA voted. Make America Great Again. You all murder the environment and animals alike. Congratulations America!
Robert S.08/15/2019 22:50
BUILD THE WALL AND DEPORT THEM ALL! wolves too if that’s an issue.