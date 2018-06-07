back
Easter Island : the mystery of its native culture
What happened to the Rapa Nui people who once lived on Easter Island? No one seems to know for sure...
07/06/2018 6:43 AM
24 comments
Erfan S.03/31/2021 10:10
Must admit seems like Europe has fucked everywhere it has gone to! Africa, Middle East , South America Machu Picchu and the list goes on! Funnily enough we the Europeans are so deluded to think we’r the saviours of the world and human right but in fact we are the ones destroying it and blame other nations that don’t have the same agenda or part of the same cult or movement as us those monsters, terrorists and blah blah blah I wonder when the hell are we gonna wake up and open our eyes from this delusion we are under
TPb L.03/30/2021 17:15
Peace💯🔥✨
Samuel B.03/30/2021 17:01
I'm of the opinion that it was a combination of all three theories.
Milena M.03/30/2021 09:35
Daniel E.03/29/2021 21:35
Stone effigies of gods, they wasted too much energy on nonproductive idolatry.
Gulden L.03/29/2021 18:38
😯😥
Sylv T.03/29/2021 14:43
They do know for sure, this needs to stop being used for clickbait. They were rounded up by white people, killed, used for labor and put on reservations until most of them died (same as most other indigenous people on islands). Some of them have survived and are still there. (And they'd like their statues back, too.)
Michael C.03/30/2020 09:45
Generally accepted as a groundless theory, as everything put forward by Jared Diamond.
Gisele L.03/27/2020 00:51
So sad
Brendan M.03/26/2020 03:06
we never landed there...too rough.
Michael R.03/25/2020 09:04
The Europeans,including ourselves,wiped out most indigenous populations around the world with diseases such as simple as the common cold,and other simple virus’s......
Don B.03/24/2020 19:19
David Attenborough did a programme on this which was on Discovery last week, brilliant!
Peter B.03/24/2020 17:21
Ya and then the British came
Zarakh K.03/24/2020 09:18
It’s theory
Jaz L.03/23/2020 22:13
Maybe there was a virus
Charlotte G.03/23/2020 18:33
Take a good look at us now 😔
Clara T.03/23/2020 17:38
Wow
Nancy D.03/22/2020 20:03
They all died the first daylight savings trying to change the clock
Chris B.03/22/2020 19:43
I think most of them are working for RAPANUI T-shirts ;-)
Leslie H.03/22/2020 18:31
when did the sheep come? i thought they grazed the island bare