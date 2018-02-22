back
Ecotourism in Namibia
This is how Namibia uses ecotourism to preserve its unique fauna (and how it inspires other countries to do the same).
02/22/2018 9:02 AM
- 4:03
7 comments
DûBãi L.06/27/2021 06:29
Fibe
Mirza S.06/21/2021 16:08
Kmall
Maria C.06/19/2021 07:02
AWESOME CONGRATS
Mahendran C.06/19/2021 06:57
Good job
Leslie B.06/18/2021 10:30
Great job! Sounds like a win win situation ❤🙏
Virginia L.06/17/2021 21:44
I see so much about the destruction of the wildlife...this piece focuses on the growth... conflicting stories...
Diane B.06/17/2021 20:40
Sounds like you have found the magic solution to problems you may be dealiNg with . 40 years ago I took a college course on the people of the Namibian and the were barely surviving but so in tune with their environment they survived well. But to continue in the modern world this seems like the perfect solution.