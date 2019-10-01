back

French Guiana: agroforestry in the Amazonian forest

This farmer in the Amazonian forest uses a mix of modern agricultural techniques and ancient Amerindian know-how. Brut Nature went to French Guiana to meet him.

01/10/2019 10:01 AM

Earth

7 comments

  • Samuela B.
    11/23/2021 21:04

    I love this

  • Madeleine S.
    11/15/2021 05:26

    Bravo

  • Willy
    11/06/2021 16:35

    This need more attention

  • Louise L.
    11/06/2021 00:27

    Thank you for this sharing 🌏💯💚

  • Julie K.
    05/14/2021 15:47

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Dwayne F.
    05/14/2021 15:06

    Following

  • Leslie B.
    05/13/2021 22:54

    Good for you sir and I'm sure your much healthier too! I like your " take from the earth but give back to it also"... take care of your soil and it will take care of you !

