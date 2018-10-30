back

Grauer's gorillas could become the 1st gorilla subspecies to go extinct

They're the biggest of their kind, and the most endangered too. Meet Grauer's gorillas.

10/03/2018 6:03 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 12:09 PM

And even more

  1. 1:28

    Le ratel n'a peur de rien !

  2. 3:32

    Récif de Tubbataha : un succès en matière de protection environnementale

  3. 2:35

    Comment le crotale cornu fait pour avancer

  4. 3:11

    L'échidné, le surprenant animal d'Océanie

  5. 2:06

    Ce poisson est un véritable architecte des fonds marins

  6. 2:31

    Ces oiseaux construisent les plus grands nids au monde

14 comments

  • Arvi A.
    10/30/2018 01:05

    Gorilla, nature!! Love!!

  • Emil S.
    10/28/2018 12:46

    Pitty ,they are soules just like us !

  • Igran A.
    10/17/2018 23:01

    Huresahk

  • Igran A.
    10/17/2018 23:00

    Hhhhh

  • Mahmut Ç.
    10/15/2018 10:35

    Hesap sormak isteyen ne mutlu Türküm diye daglara yazi yazdiracagini okullarda adımızı okutacak diye bir yalaka vardı aynı ona benziyor

  • Mohamed A.
    10/11/2018 09:14

    مو نكى

  • Miles S.
    10/08/2018 07:21

    Hunt for their meat? Why don't they go hunt terrorist for meat, it'll be much better.

  • Martin D.
    10/07/2018 19:37

    ☕😃

  • Robiul A.
    10/07/2018 14:44

    Tsugrdhu

  • Robiul A.
    10/07/2018 14:44

    Led hsir

  • Vicki G.
    10/05/2018 14:20

    Cannibalism if you ask me! Ignorant humans once again!

  • Maureen T.
    10/05/2018 09:50

    More greed before compassion!

  • Douglas A.
    10/03/2018 17:20

    Other candidates Trump may nominate for the court...

  • Steven D.
    10/03/2018 12:28

    The world will be a poorer place for their loss.🙁

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.