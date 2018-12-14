back
Grizzly-polar bear hybrid is a result of climate change
This grizzly-polar bear hybrid is a new result of climate change.
12/14/2018 7:12 AM
60 comments
Ed C.02/12/2022 23:09
Oh bullshit
Brenda L.01/08/2022 22:24
So the safe bet is raise it from a cub....lolol!
Teresea C.08/11/2021 17:07
BS
Heather T.07/01/2021 20:13
Wake up and quit feeding into the Globalist BS. They want you to be scared . Climate has been changing since the Earth has been here. Nobody is going to stop it from happening . Smh. This article is crap
Kalar W.06/14/2021 14:39
It will be interesting to see what impact this has on the hybrid bear's hunting instincts and any other divergences between species.
Don S.06/06/2021 22:44
Nature finds a way
CJ R.05/21/2021 04:46
What people do to this world and how it changes everything that was given to us ? It’s unbelievable!
Jay J.05/20/2021 16:19
Interracial 🤔
Lawrence S.05/19/2021 02:03
Udder BS
Andrew D.05/18/2021 00:06
Are you going to call humans of mixed race hybrids ffs the horse an donkey has crossed thousands of years
Michele Z.05/15/2021 11:43
Scary.
Tracy S.05/08/2021 11:36
A female was in heat and a bear got wind of it and bred. Been going on since the beginning of time
Tracy S.05/08/2021 11:35
No it's not. Omg. Has nothing to do with that...
Mark A.05/07/2021 04:36
No it isn’t
S.d. C.05/07/2021 01:12
Grolar bears. Just don't call them pizzlies!
Pearly P.05/03/2021 15:11
'Equinox bear' is a good name
Nicola H.05/02/2021 11:09
Is it an electric hybrid 🤣
Daniel H.05/02/2021 11:04
Grizola or polizzly bear?!
Dusty T.04/30/2021 20:29
Bull shit
Philippe v.04/28/2021 17:12
;