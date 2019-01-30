back
Here is why sloths have green fur
Sloths have a reputation of being solitary animals. Well, it turns out their fur actually hosts an entire ecosystem.
01/30/2019 11:20 AM
285 comments
Carol J.03/21/2022 04:41
An interesting example of symbiosis.
D.j. N.03/20/2022 15:22
see you ARE special 😆
Geeta N.03/20/2022 14:41
Wow ! That’s amazing symbiotic Nature !
John D.03/20/2022 14:27
Nature is truly amazing
Fazeela M.03/20/2022 13:36
WOOWWW!!😄🤩🤔 AMAZING OBSERVATIONS👍👍
Durantetest T.10/24/2021 15:05
Sloths scare me. They're just...too ugly. But they're funny in the Zootopia movie.
Drixie B.10/24/2021 11:38
I love sloth ❤️😘❤️
Arlene K.10/21/2021 13:03
Interesting! Thank you for sharing.
Dana C.10/21/2021 12:17
You are never alone!
Elizabeth D.10/21/2021 05:04
maybe this will change Victoria’s mind - ewwww. Especially the part about one sloth had hundreds of beetles living on it 😣🤮
Anki M.10/20/2021 22:54
Panamá 😆🇵🇦 St George banco
Fallu M.10/20/2021 14:08
I know this animal. This animal can leave it tooth print on a cutlass by just biting at it, it has one of the strongest teeth than most animals I have seen. We use to hunt them
Sabine J.10/20/2021 11:12
LOVE SLOTHS 😍💙❤️❤️❤️🥰😘
Michelle R.10/20/2021 10:37
Very interesting!!
Chris R.10/20/2021 09:45
Maisie will melt over this!!
Sageer S.10/20/2021 09:17
Taiwo A.10/20/2021 02:12
Mustapha Y.10/20/2021 01:24
Joan F.10/20/2021 00:54
Yuck
Robert B.10/20/2021 00:54
Camouflage from the Harpy Eagles, an Jaguars…