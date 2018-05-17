back
How antlers grow
Antlers are shed each year at the end of winter. But how do they grow back?
05/17/2018 4:01 PM
- 4:03
How do tadpoles become frogs?
- 1:43
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:18
There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
40 comments
Chloe G.07/02/2018 10:15
I did not know this and it has made me incredibly uncomfortable
Daniel D.06/29/2018 07:15
Of course they go for the biggest antlers...dirty girls! Lolol
Amina A.06/28/2018 20:35
Joaquin Torres EEWW
Kayla S.06/28/2018 14:36
Eric Shufelt eww did u know that
Brandon J.06/28/2018 06:29
Lol the worlds fastest bone growth ehhhhhhhh
Chris S.06/27/2018 18:15
. . . Moses Hulstine Jr. wtf look at that blood and shit like a horror show
Shannon B.06/27/2018 18:14
Patrick Belongea
Sarah F.06/27/2018 15:49
I was wrong they do shed them completely Ethan
Alex R.06/27/2018 08:13
very grose but something I had no idea about
Brian P.06/27/2018 07:50
velvet
Chris L.06/27/2018 07:29
This would scare me if I looked out ur door at 5am and saw one with its skin hanging off and all bloody 😂😐
Stacy P.06/27/2018 07:03
did you know they antlers fall off?
Ellen H.06/27/2018 04:30
I never knew what a gruesome looking process this was.
Maryann W.06/27/2018 02:51
Ewww bloody. I bet this attracts predators when they bleed.
Nick Q.06/26/2018 23:50
jesus christ imagine a moose running at you with bloody and skin flappy antlers
Leda M.06/26/2018 16:51
I had no idea this is what happened 😳
Hanan J.06/26/2018 11:45
Is that blood 😭?
Carly U.06/26/2018 05:54
interesting
Sophie S.06/26/2018 04:50
😳 since you get to see these in Alaska lol
Trysta P.06/26/2018 04:14
Oh my god they look so scary