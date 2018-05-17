back

How antlers grow

Antlers are shed each year at the end of winter. But how do they grow back?

05/17/2018 4:01 PM

Earth

40 comments

  • Chloe G.
    07/02/2018 10:15

    I did not know this and it has made me incredibly uncomfortable

  • Daniel D.
    06/29/2018 07:15

    Of course they go for the biggest antlers...dirty girls! Lolol

  • Amina A.
    06/28/2018 20:35

    Joaquin Torres EEWW

  • Kayla S.
    06/28/2018 14:36

    Eric Shufelt eww did u know that

  • Brandon J.
    06/28/2018 06:29

    Lol the worlds fastest bone growth ehhhhhhhh

  • Chris S.
    06/27/2018 18:15

    . . . Moses Hulstine Jr. wtf look at that blood and shit like a horror show

  • Shannon B.
    06/27/2018 18:14

    Patrick Belongea

  • Sarah F.
    06/27/2018 15:49

    I was wrong they do shed them completely Ethan

  • Alex R.
    06/27/2018 08:13

    very grose but something I had no idea about

  • Brian P.
    06/27/2018 07:50

    velvet

  • Chris L.
    06/27/2018 07:29

    This would scare me if I looked out ur door at 5am and saw one with its skin hanging off and all bloody 😂😐

  • Stacy P.
    06/27/2018 07:03

    did you know they antlers fall off?

  • Ellen H.
    06/27/2018 04:30

    I never knew what a gruesome looking process this was.

  • Maryann W.
    06/27/2018 02:51

    Ewww bloody. I bet this attracts predators when they bleed.

  • Nick Q.
    06/26/2018 23:50

    jesus christ imagine a moose running at you with bloody and skin flappy antlers

  • Leda M.
    06/26/2018 16:51

    I had no idea this is what happened 😳

  • Hanan J.
    06/26/2018 11:45

    Is that blood 😭?

  • Carly U.
    06/26/2018 05:54

    interesting

  • Sophie S.
    06/26/2018 04:50

    😳 since you get to see these in Alaska lol

  • Trysta P.
    06/26/2018 04:14

    Oh my god they look so scary

