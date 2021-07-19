back
How ants carry heavy loads
They can carry up to 1,000 times their weight, but how can ants lift such heavy loads?
10/15/2018 5:51 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:24 AM
4 comments
Madel M.07/19/2021 11:53
Kaawa awang langgam pero mas fortunate kaysa sa mga taong tamad😂😂😂
Mike H.07/18/2021 18:01
Coz no one told them they couldn't...
Abdul M.07/18/2021 13:36
Subhanallah
Surindar P.07/18/2021 08:14
The ant is so wonderful a creature though so small.