How birds synchronize their flight
Thousands of birds flying in unison, without ever crashing into each other. These are starling murmurations. 🐦
11/12/2018 4:01 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:58 PM
42 comments
Sabrina D.06/26/2020 22:07
They do it in USA Michigan also
Mahmud R.06/15/2020 08:12
The Creator The Only The Bestower of Instincts How precise SubhanAllah The Glorious.The All Perfect
Sweta S.05/11/2020 07:26
Stunning view...watched them few yrs back
Vevie L.05/03/2020 00:58
Thank you for correction
Vevie L.05/03/2020 00:53
MAGIC!! schools of fish do same
Jill S.04/21/2020 03:25
The first time I ever saw a murmurstion was in America . It was wonderful.
Ameer M.04/20/2020 13:28
Rehana Syed
Hilios M.04/20/2020 04:04
PID self controlled swarm
Valerie G.04/19/2020 13:30
Interesting
Kajal S.04/16/2020 14:46
😍😍😍
Nikos K.04/16/2020 07:17
https://www.facebook.com/nkiprianos/videos/10153557455503429/
Khurram S.04/15/2020 11:02
Wow
Christian M.04/14/2020 12:16
Not exactly! ;) There is energy between the earth's magnetic field and the birds, read more :)
Hendrik C.04/14/2020 09:28
Spreeuwen zijn magische beesten
Truta M.04/14/2020 07:42
Supernatural domain can make Remote Viewing Control including notions like Holy Spirit, telepathic-telekinetic invisible fluid, biofield, hypnosis, suggestion, telepathy, telekinesy, clairvoyance, psychokinesy, bioenergetic practices, psychotrony. People who pretend to be hypnotists, specialists in bioenergetic practices, paranormals are just masks of supernatural domain. Murmuration it is a example of supernatural domain activity for directing birds, fish, insects etc. Harold Bradfield Although I am sure you are a great connoisseur of mathematics, I want to tell you something. When doing a mathematical modeling start from some measurements of some parameters observed in nature. The numerical data recorded are transforming it using an algorithm into a system of equations. Whenever you enter numeric values in the place of variables in the equation system you will get a reproduction of the phenomenon studied in nature. A mathematical model is very good if it has very small errors. In other words, a mathematical model is good if it faithfully reproduces the phenomenon from nature or if it makes accurate predictions for phenomena that will occur in nature. When you want to explain the murmur or migration of birds, fish, insects you have to start from measurements made in the nervous system of beings. You say something about mathematical models that starts from parameters chosen by mathematicians without measurements made in the nervous system of beings. Remember that birds have different nervous systems than fish nervous systems. And the birds and fish have different nervous systems than the one that exists in insects. Under these conditions, why do all the species that live in large groups present the phenomenon of murmuration and even migration for thousands of kilometers? Stimulous from nervous system can be internal (normal) or external (comming by telepathy, telekinesy, bioenergetic practices from supernatural domain). Science is comming from supernatural domain through hypnosis, suggestion, telepathy, telekinesy, clairvoyance, psychokinesy, bioenergetic practices, psychotrony. People who pretend to be hypnotists, specialists in bioenergetic practices, paranormals are just masks of supernatural domain.
Truta M.04/14/2020 05:33
Harold Bradfield Where it is located the mathematic model of murmuration in the brain of birds, fish, insects?
Harold B.04/14/2020 04:45
it is not coordinated. It is totally random with each bird reacting to the birds around them . Its not telepathy or supernatural forces. This has already been mathematically modeled . https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1002894
C A.04/13/2020 23:30
The fact that Starlings do this as a protective measure is pretty amazing.
Cafrine C.04/13/2020 22:00
C'est quoi ?
Ana P.04/13/2020 19:57
fantastic!