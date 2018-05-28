back
How blue-footed boobies attract mates
They may be clumsy, but these blue-footed birds know exactly what they're doing when it comes to mating. ❤️ (via Brut nature)
05/28/2018 1:02 PM
9 comments
Francisco C.6 days
My work of Master
Hammad A.6 days
Subhaan Allah
Ayesha K.04/28/2022 11:38
SubhanAllah 💕
Ginny Y.04/22/2022 02:03
One of my favorite birds!! 💙❤
Gretchen S.04/19/2022 17:44
I just watched your video claiming carotenoids they get from an aquatic diet is what makes flamingos pink, and here it's the same reason these dudes have blue feet.for reals?
Jonathan N.04/19/2022 08:57
That could be said of me.
Ishanka G.04/17/2022 08:47
MOST AMAZING. Incubating by their feet!
Eva D.04/15/2022 22:32
ME ENCANTAN TUS "ZAPATOS
Aish S.04/15/2022 20:44
Wow , great knowledge