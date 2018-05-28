back

How blue-footed boobies attract mates

They may be clumsy, but these blue-footed birds know exactly what they're doing when it comes to mating. ❤️ (via Brut nature)

05/28/2018 1:02 PM

9 comments

  • Francisco C.
    6 days

    My work of Master

  • Hammad A.
    6 days

    Subhaan Allah

  • Ayesha K.
    04/28/2022 11:38

    SubhanAllah 💕

  • Ginny Y.
    04/22/2022 02:03

    One of my favorite birds!! 💙❤

  • Gretchen S.
    04/19/2022 17:44

    I just watched your video claiming carotenoids they get from an aquatic diet is what makes flamingos pink, and here it's the same reason these dudes have blue feet.for reals?

  • Jonathan N.
    04/19/2022 08:57

    That could be said of me.

  • Ishanka G.
    04/17/2022 08:47

    MOST AMAZING. Incubating by their feet!

  • Eva D.
    04/15/2022 22:32

    ME ENCANTAN TUS "ZAPATOS

  • Aish S.
    04/15/2022 20:44

    Wow , great knowledge

