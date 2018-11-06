back

How carnivorous plants function

Carnivorous plants have developed mechanisms to attract and kill their prey. Here's how they work.

06/11/2018 10:39 AM

And even more

  1. 3:02

    Le colobe roux de Zanzibar, un étrange primate menacé d'extinction

  2. 7:11

    7 questions très simples sur le réchauffement climatique

  3. 6:04

    Mûre : le restaurant parisien qui a sa propre ferme

  4. 1:38

    Le parasitisme entre insectes et arbres

  5. 4:53

    Tour Eiffel : des arbres centenaires bientôt abattus ?

  6. 4:52

    29 juillet 2021, jour du dépassement mondial

17 comments

  • Casey G.
    08/02/2018 00:09

    Come check out my carnivorous plant collection and what I have for sale https://www.facebook.com/100027852575213/posts/104025113869241/

  • Angeline
    05/27/2018 07:03

  • Saed H.
    05/11/2018 05:13

    Love it how you say "they evolved".. Like there are people stupid enough to still believe that evolution exists

  • Leighan C.
    04/04/2018 05:15

    WOW. THESE PLANTS ARE SO UNBELIEVABLE!! I WANT SOME !! LOL

  • Emmanuel H.
    04/03/2018 00:53

    All living things consume other living things to live. I refuse to discriminate solely on the basis of mobility.

  • Robyn B.
    04/02/2018 23:40

    Amazing....

  • Lee P.
    04/02/2018 19:27

    Oh my.god those plants should learn to photosynthesize. That's animal crulety.

  • Emily P.
    04/02/2018 19:25

    I'm sure you already knew all this but I thought it was cool

  • Joel S.
    04/02/2018 10:23

    we need to protest these plants, they need to go vegan 😂😂😂

  • Marc-Andre T.
    04/02/2018 05:36

    The sarlacc plant

  • Lauren S.
    04/02/2018 02:39

    Excellent 🌻👍🏻

  • Ron V.
    04/01/2018 21:12

    , these plants should go Vegan.... Hey, wait a minute.

  • Mirna L.
    04/01/2018 21:04

    Ill Plant these!

  • Mazhar S.
    04/01/2018 14:37

    I'm just waiting for a vegan to comment,... Don't mind me.

  • Adrian H.
    04/01/2018 14:32

    You all forgot to mention that most of the pitcher plants cant digest the insects at all they rely on the insects(like mosquito larva) that live in the fluid in its bell to eat the the insects and then the pitcher plants live off the waste

  • Tyler J.
    04/01/2018 14:17

    Wild

  • Sutharsan
    04/01/2018 14:14

    That camera under fluid 🔬👌👌

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.