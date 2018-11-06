back
How carnivorous plants function
Carnivorous plants have developed mechanisms to attract and kill their prey. Here's how they work.
17 comments
Casey G.08/02/2018 00:09
Come check out my carnivorous plant collection and what I have for sale https://www.facebook.com/100027852575213/posts/104025113869241/
Angeline05/27/2018 07:03
❤
Saed H.05/11/2018 05:13
Love it how you say "they evolved".. Like there are people stupid enough to still believe that evolution exists
Leighan C.04/04/2018 05:15
WOW. THESE PLANTS ARE SO UNBELIEVABLE!! I WANT SOME !! LOL
Emmanuel H.04/03/2018 00:53
All living things consume other living things to live. I refuse to discriminate solely on the basis of mobility.
Robyn B.04/02/2018 23:40
Amazing....
Lee P.04/02/2018 19:27
Oh my.god those plants should learn to photosynthesize. That's animal crulety.
Emily P.04/02/2018 19:25
I'm sure you already knew all this but I thought it was cool
Joel S.04/02/2018 10:23
we need to protest these plants, they need to go vegan 😂😂😂
Marc-Andre T.04/02/2018 05:36
The sarlacc plant
Lauren S.04/02/2018 02:39
Excellent 🌻👍🏻
Ron V.04/01/2018 21:12
, these plants should go Vegan.... Hey, wait a minute.
Mirna L.04/01/2018 21:04
Ill Plant these!
Mazhar S.04/01/2018 14:37
I'm just waiting for a vegan to comment,... Don't mind me.
Adrian H.04/01/2018 14:32
You all forgot to mention that most of the pitcher plants cant digest the insects at all they rely on the insects(like mosquito larva) that live in the fluid in its bell to eat the the insects and then the pitcher plants live off the waste
Tyler J.04/01/2018 14:17
Wild
Sutharsan04/01/2018 14:14
That camera under fluid 🔬👌👌