How caterpillars transform into butterflies

From caterpillar to butterfly... Here are the stages of a metamorphosis.

08/08/2018 7:17 AM

97 comments

  • Philippa E.
    03/12/2020 09:23

    to show my girls.

  • Ximena V.
    03/11/2020 14:30

    grs rabito por compartir.

  • Amanda G.
    03/08/2020 02:17

    Beautiful 🦋

  • Cousin H.
    03/07/2020 19:14

    That's crazy!

  • Linda L.
    03/04/2020 15:30

    Absolutely amazing, ty, will share!

  • Angelica C.
    03/04/2020 13:46

    Guau que fascinante que cambios.hermosa creación de Dios.

  • Alba V.
    03/04/2020 11:02

    Es una transformación muy dolorosa para convertirse en algo hermoso

  • Carmen D.
    03/03/2020 17:55

    Metamorphosis has good results.

  • Chelsea R.
    03/02/2020 13:55

    always loved butterflies, so awesome:)

  • Nina C.
    03/01/2020 12:46

    Remarkable

  • Sopha G.
    02/27/2020 04:59

    Amazing universe, amazing creatures 👍

  • Fahim A.
    02/27/2020 04:49

    My son is first grade student in USA school. Last month he brought a magazine paper about how become a butterfly.Now I watched that video. It’s so imagine

  • Kelly S.
    02/25/2020 23:32

    Chris Pee

  • Prakash P.
    02/07/2020 17:44

    Very nice video.

  • Rosa G.
    02/01/2020 20:12

    Las maravillas de Dios son infinitas

  • Murphy S.
    01/31/2020 00:17

    : Always worth a rewatch.

  • Terry Z.
    01/30/2020 03:22

    Wow 😲 amazing

  • Gladys B.
    01/30/2020 00:45

    Beautiful!

  • Russell J.
    01/30/2020 00:12

    ❤️nature

  • Lydia H.
    01/29/2020 20:50

    My father use to pick the caterpillar with the leaves and give it to me and sibling, we put them in a glass jar and watch the transformation until the butterfly flew away.❤️ It still amazes me

