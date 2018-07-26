back

How cicadas sing

Cicadas do not sing, they play the cymbals.

07/26/2018 10:36 AM

And even more

  1. 2:02

    How a school of fish function

  2. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

  3. 3:00

    Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  4. 3:02

    The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  5. 2:02

    This bird regurgitates a revolting substance onto their predators

  6. 3:11

    One of the strangest animals on the planet, this is the echidna

25 comments

  • Judy A.
    07/27/2019 01:59

    OK in Chattanooga Tennessee

  • Judy A.
    07/27/2019 01:49

    Ol

  • Judy A.
    07/27/2019 01:49

    God's creation mating

  • Judy A.
    07/27/2019 01:48

    O every 7 years

  • Judy A.
    07/27/2019 01:47

    Beautoful

  • Mia M.
    07/03/2019 02:27

    these are cicadas, those bugs I told you made all that noise in the trees at Balmorhea

  • Deidra M.
    10/27/2018 19:44

    You always know fall is on its way when you hear their music..

  • Sadaf Z.
    10/26/2018 17:24

    I love them. I miss them so much. They remind me of my childhood days back in Kashmir

  • Sondeep K.
    10/25/2018 07:36

    Sham k waqt bamboo k dho tukre se clapping kare tho ye ghar k light pe ah jate hai

  • Lisa B.
    09/22/2018 22:40

    Shared

  • Jan P.
    09/17/2018 00:12

    die beeste kenk precies

  • Pauline H.
    09/16/2018 00:33

    Wow amazing

  • Pauline H.
    09/16/2018 00:32

    Victor Snyman

  • William H.
    09/15/2018 16:06

    This summer the cicadas in Tokyo stopped singing in early August but usually mid September🤔😔😒

  • Aspa J.
    09/15/2018 07:24

    Fernoun tyvhi...

  • Chelsea A.
    09/15/2018 04:52

    look at this. Also follow this page they post some pretty neat stuff.

  • Taipan S.
    09/15/2018 04:47

    Cicada.

  • Nam H.
    09/15/2018 04:25

    Love them much 😙

  • Dan J.
    09/15/2018 00:44

    It's crazy that they only come out the ground once every 17 years or something

  • Marzia M.
    09/15/2018 00:20

    , you might like to follow the Brut Nature posts. Some really interesting stuff.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.