back
How cicadas sing
Cicadas do not sing, they play the cymbals.
07/26/2018 10:36 AM
And even more
- 2:02
How a school of fish function
- 4:16
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
- 3:00
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
- 3:02
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
- 2:02
This bird regurgitates a revolting substance onto their predators
- 3:11
One of the strangest animals on the planet, this is the echidna
25 comments
Judy A.07/27/2019 01:59
OK in Chattanooga Tennessee
Judy A.07/27/2019 01:49
Ol
Judy A.07/27/2019 01:49
God's creation mating
Judy A.07/27/2019 01:48
O every 7 years
Judy A.07/27/2019 01:47
Beautoful
Mia M.07/03/2019 02:27
these are cicadas, those bugs I told you made all that noise in the trees at Balmorhea
Deidra M.10/27/2018 19:44
You always know fall is on its way when you hear their music..
Sadaf Z.10/26/2018 17:24
I love them. I miss them so much. They remind me of my childhood days back in Kashmir
Sondeep K.10/25/2018 07:36
Sham k waqt bamboo k dho tukre se clapping kare tho ye ghar k light pe ah jate hai
Lisa B.09/22/2018 22:40
Shared
Jan P.09/17/2018 00:12
die beeste kenk precies
Pauline H.09/16/2018 00:33
Wow amazing
Pauline H.09/16/2018 00:32
Victor Snyman
William H.09/15/2018 16:06
This summer the cicadas in Tokyo stopped singing in early August but usually mid September🤔😔😒
Aspa J.09/15/2018 07:24
Fernoun tyvhi...
Chelsea A.09/15/2018 04:52
look at this. Also follow this page they post some pretty neat stuff.
Taipan S.09/15/2018 04:47
Cicada.
Nam H.09/15/2018 04:25
Love them much 😙
Dan J.09/15/2018 00:44
It's crazy that they only come out the ground once every 17 years or something
Marzia M.09/15/2018 00:20
, you might like to follow the Brut Nature posts. Some really interesting stuff.