How do caracals use their ears?
They act as super sensitive parabolic sound antennas. Here's a look at the caracal's amazing ears.
01/16/2019 3:26 PM
- 2:38
37 comments
Victor P.04/27/2022 20:16
Beautiful
Morgan P.04/20/2022 21:34
big floppa
Bunny R.04/03/2022 12:40
beautiful
Debby S.04/02/2022 13:08
Beautiful cat
Dilip G.04/02/2022 11:21
Caracal lost it's ground in India very sad.
Mary M.04/02/2022 03:48
Belleza felina.😍👍💝😘
Najeeb A.04/01/2022 16:26
amira mogufti
Louise L.03/31/2022 17:28
Thank you for your sharing !😊🎇💯👍
Jaydeep M.03/31/2022 01:15
Yes the nature is full of wondrous living beings... astonishing...
Binh S.03/30/2022 23:29
Amazing 😻
Fazeela M.03/30/2022 20:30
WOOWW! SUPER GORGEOUS😍 AMAZING BEAUTY!!💖💖💖
Minou B.03/30/2022 19:02
smol flopa
Jameel A.10/08/2021 14:01
MashahAllah.
Gemgem D.09/14/2021 05:32
BIG FLOPPA!!!!!
Diana C.02/04/2021 20:00
Las orejas de las metiches de nuestras madres jajajajaja.
Len C.12/25/2020 13:27
look
Juni N.12/13/2020 09:21
Wao 👍
Sally C.12/13/2020 04:57
Out ears also move (fractionally) towards sounds. I found this out when I had mine “pinned back” and a bandage round my head. I could feel them move against the bandage if there was a sound behind me. Odd sensation!
Debbie E.12/12/2020 13:46
Amazing beautiful cats
Thomas N.12/12/2020 10:03
Each animal has got its own abilities to defend itself and catch its prey😊