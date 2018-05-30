back
How do dolphins sleep?
Dolphins swimming with one eye open and one half of the brain awake. They might just be sleeping. 💤
05/30/2018 4:03 PM
If you love these beautiful creatures stop going to dolphin and whale aquariums! It's absolutely the same as child trafficking they do not deserve to be ripped from their families to entertain you!!
