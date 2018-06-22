back

How do sharks find their prey?

Sharks have some sort of sixth sense that allow them to detect invisible prey

06/22/2018 7:19 AM

Earth

5 comments

  • Shyam N.
    12/29/2018 10:05

    Dai

  • Tulipa P.
    12/23/2018 04:44

    مافهمتش

  • Andres M.
    12/22/2018 02:26

    Barbara Tonito a ver dime cuales son ando perdido jajaja.

  • Ashley F.
    11/28/2018 02:02

    sternocleidomastoids class

  • Hau S.
    11/28/2018 01:48

    and how come they don't sense their best bodies next to them as a prey?it must be something else to qualify the assumption.

