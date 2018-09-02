back

How does the alligator snapping turtle hunt?

This is how the alligator snapping turtle hunts 😱

02/09/2018 9:36 AM

116 comments

  • Jon R.
    01/21/2022 16:38

    That fish was barely alive and placed on the turtles mouth.

  • Willy T.
    01/01/2022 01:24

    Loud music..ouch

  • Jackie H.
    12/28/2021 21:27

    Those will bite off your nose.

  • Wendy B.
    11/15/2021 03:47

    This is so beautiful

  • Brittney B.
    11/13/2021 07:06

    I love them they're so damn cool looking 🐢 mother nature is beautiful isn't it !?

  • Sohel R.
    08/10/2021 19:23

    Not Good

  • Sohel R.
    08/10/2021 19:22

    Nice

  • Nobel C.
    08/10/2021 19:15

    ❤️

  • Md A.
    08/10/2021 12:20

    Nc

  • Shohan P.
    08/10/2021 04:51

    Nice

  • علاء ع.
    07/11/2021 18:23

    There is no dinasors... no revolution but ALLAH and we (the human)will return to life after death as we born

  • Gary A.
    06/14/2021 23:37

    They can snap off your fingers or the end of your foot, no problem

  • Handee O.
    06/14/2021 02:44

    Ini yg acel bilang san

  • Billy H.
    06/10/2021 01:19

    Don't think just because the fish was only caught makes that sucker not able to bite harder, I watched one cut an industrial mop handle in through in two places when placed across his mouth. He'll take your arm completely off in one snap.

  • William A.
    06/08/2021 16:24

    They are very good to eat

  • Brianna N.
    06/04/2021 05:37

    Spiky boi

  • Jerry L.
    06/03/2021 13:08

    I know folks who’ll hit a brisket like that😳

  • Susan E.
    05/31/2021 02:31

    Amazing animals. Knew someone who had his thumb bit off by one

  • Martin M.
    05/12/2021 08:15

    Why feed it live bait? Shows you have scant regards for animals.

  • DrMohd K.
    05/04/2021 08:43

    Alhamdulillah

