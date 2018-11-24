back
How growing flowers impact the environment
🌹1 rose = 1 kg of CO2 = 5 km by car
11/24/2018
14 comments
Jaswant S.02/20/2020 09:09
Rose is a rose and some people keep in book and write this book is mine till I am dead on good ocassion and bad occasion rose and flowers are used Nehru used to adore rose on his achkan I have seen arose flower named after johan F. Kennedy valley of flowers is famous in India Rose garden of chandigarh is attracton for tourist there one or two rose gardens near Amrecian embassy in Delhi Flwers bring happiness but they are short lived .
Rima P.02/18/2020 08:34
somehow I feel better now that you never bought me a flower 😜
Swati G.02/18/2020 03:23
Instead of offering flowers one offer flower plant itself..... so that loved ones can take care of it.....
Rama D.02/17/2020 15:19
Is it necessary to celebrate Valentine's day with commercial flowers?
Ritrika B.02/17/2020 09:48
Instead of flowers why not gift a rose plant saplings... Which will eventually grow into 🌹
Prasad G.02/17/2020 09:07
Good
Sri R.02/17/2020 08:52
Probably right wing object to this day for the same reasons 🙈
Abhimanyu Y.02/17/2020 08:51
I gave chocolates to my wife
Lakshmi P.02/17/2020 08:29
Well.. Stop using pesticides not flowers.
Uma S.02/17/2020 06:40
People buy flowers ? I thought we have moved towards Emoji's 🌹
Raghupathi M.02/17/2020 06:27
Yeh,use much more pesticides & kill all the honey bees.
Raktim H.02/17/2020 05:42
see this is why i dodnt send you any flowers on V day
Armghan K.02/17/2020 05:09
We never celebrated this day at all.
DrPrachi B.02/17/2020 05:07
Informative Video but Wrong Timing Brut India. This video should have been posted a Week before Valentine’s Day!!