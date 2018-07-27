back
How is silk manufactured?
Over 6,000 silkworms have to be killed to get a single kilogram of silk 🐛
07/27/2018 6:46 AM
315 comments
Celina G.02/24/2021 21:47
What about those little tiny green worms you see in the summertime hanging from thread like a spider. They drop from trees and are so strange to watch if you see one and look closely you can see them spin it out their little butts. I wonder if that's a result of some getting free.
Rebecca M.05/13/2020 06:19
I'm not boycotting silk. I don't have the money for it anyway. Besides the worms themselves don't go to waste. They eat them and the worms provide protein to people.
Yvonne H.05/07/2020 12:01
I always thought it was not right to the animal, why can't there be another way to use the silk?
Dianne G.05/04/2020 04:24
Sharmin Jade
Bronte Y.05/03/2020 12:38
🥺🥺
Damion T.04/30/2020 23:16
Damion T.04/30/2020 23:16
Damion T.04/30/2020 23:16
Timika B.04/29/2020 18:32
We murder animals to eat, in a sick way and y’all worried about some bugs that can be bread in captivity?
Nathaniel R.04/22/2020 01:58
why do we need to boycot after thousand of years have been practicing it.? as long as they can breed that nothingnwrongnwith that
Anh D.04/22/2020 00:19
Silk make great cloths and boiled silkworm taste delicious. It serve double purpose and we thank them for their contribution. If that is unethical then I guest bee farming is too
Rose A.04/20/2020 23:09
People are preoccupied by larvae nowadays?! Holy shit.
Keena P.04/19/2020 23:31
FACTS - Most of the insects used by the silk industry don't live past this cocoon stage, because they are boiled or gassed alive inside their cocoons, which causes the cocoons to begin unravelling so that workers can obtain the silk threads. Some 6,600 silkworms are killed to make just 1 kilogram of silk. Commercial silk production is cruel. Silk might be biodegradable, renewable, organic and even fair trade, but the traditional production process still requires that moths never leave the cocoon alive. Silk farmers don't want their silk damaged by their fluids, so once the cocoon is completely formed they toss all the sacks into boiling water or gass to kill the silkworms alive.
Sadarus S.04/19/2020 10:57
Hey they've been doing it long before PETA was a twinkle in its daddy's ballbags. Piss off.
Dusty M.04/18/2020 19:08
Sooo is peta gonna chnage it’s name when we start makeing chimeras ? That’s pretty much this type of moth is it’s not native it’s a home made breed
Kiasaru T.04/18/2020 05:30
silk is not even comfortable... so ;c stop killing baby moths.
Teras H.04/16/2020 06:00
Shut up peta suckers
Chris C.04/14/2020 16:54
we depend on other creatures for our survival one way or the other thats the way it is. scriptures of life have to be fullfilled in so many unbearable ways liking it or not.
Jacob G.04/09/2020 15:54
The worms aren't killed fools
Naresh D.04/09/2020 11:47
