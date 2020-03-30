back

How to be more eco-friendly when using the Internet

Internet is a big polluter. However, there are alternatives and simple tricks we can put in place to be more eco-friendly when we use it. Here is episode 3 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with author Julien Vidal.

01/24/2019 7:37 AMupdated: 03/27/2020 3:30 PM

Science and Tech

  1. 6:43

    The complete history of UFOs

  2. 4:13

    Inside the cadaver lab that dissects dead bodies for science

  3. 3:09

    Ursa Major, one of the largest constellations in our sky

  4. 5:17

    7 simple questions about dark circles

  5. 2:59

    The future, according to Elon Musk

  6. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

9 comments

  • Arnaud N.
    03/30/2020 17:43

    And to use Lilo instead of Google 💚🌱🌳♻

  • Telma C.
    02/01/2019 17:54

    Très bien! Super 🙌🏻

  • Russell V.
    01/31/2019 04:25

    why r the police stoping people wearing helmets right in middle when tarfficis comeing on the other side

  • Lucy A.
    01/28/2019 01:45

    Is this real or satirical?

  • Hameed A.
    01/27/2019 07:27

    اگر

  • Arnaud N.
    01/26/2019 14:48

    Use lilo instead Google

  • Louis S.
    01/24/2019 15:53

    should probably delete those 4000 emails in your inbox from 6 years ago...

  • Aviva S.
    01/24/2019 10:22

    C'est a paris?

  • Aidan A.
    01/24/2019 08:04

    National geographic channel is the polar bears live news.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.