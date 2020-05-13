back
How to make eco-friendly deodorant
DIY: How to make your own eco-friendly deodorant. ♻️🙆 It's easy, cheap and effective!
11/04/2018 11:01 AMupdated: 03/27/2020 2:55 PM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
38 comments
Yehuda M.05/13/2020 12:06
Yocheved cohen
Aarti B.02/11/2020 13:48
Nice technique
Ellie P.08/05/2019 19:18
let’s see
Ellie P.08/05/2019 19:18
try this
Emil M.07/28/2019 21:16
Make one let's try
Beth O.07/12/2019 20:11
I added Bentonite clay and put it in an empty deodorant container
Kari F.07/12/2019 11:38
Guess I have to use a butter knife to even use this shit.
Erwin E.07/11/2019 08:31
Interesting.
Leslie M.07/10/2019 14:49
Sounds great except for the corn starch, I wouldn’t use that.
Scott M.07/10/2019 11:36
Lavender oil on men’s skin regularly is a bad idea as it is a testosterone disruptor and estrogen enhancer.
Leeanna T.07/09/2019 15:35
Even if you use these ingredients, aren't they still produced in factories? Factories that probably don't recycle, take up alot of space, and have tons of waste? Would it even make a difference? Tea tree oil and lime has worked for me.
Lori S.07/08/2019 12:57
have you tried this recipe
Kayla F.07/07/2019 13:52
Hi I live in Texas and wish I could use natural deodorants- give me twenty minutes outside and my pits will be dripping halfway down my shirt. Adding a little cornstarch is NOT going to absorb that kind of moisture.
Dawn S.07/06/2019 03:49
you could make your dad a batch of this!
Caryl H.07/05/2019 09:43
Nice idea.. but what container does the bicarbonate come in? And the shea?
Julie W.07/05/2019 08:07
Love it!!
Amy C.07/03/2019 19:38
Pinging for you to show your daughter, !
Baron E.07/02/2019 05:12
Dami pa che che buletshe tawas lang katalo na....
Patricia C.07/01/2019 22:28
Definitely going to try this. Would love to stop paying a lot for deodorant that comes in plastic containers.
Savannah P.07/01/2019 22:24
too familiar