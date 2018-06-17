back
Iceberg Alley is the perfect spot for iceberg viewing
Each year, thousands of sea giants break off glaciers and slide down along the coast of Canada. Here's the Iceberg Alley.
06/17/2018 7:02 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Jolanta S.05/14/2021 09:11
Beautiful, wonderful place. Thanks for sharing.
DrMohd K.05/10/2021 10:23
Alhamdulillah
Linda R.04/26/2021 23:52
Beautiful icebergs, but so very sad that climate change is causing this to happen
Shikha N.04/19/2021 15:11
Thanks for sharing
Manju S.04/19/2021 07:21
Thank u for ur information money becomes materialistic life can never be compromised with anything
Jonathan F.04/19/2021 05:17
So if I fly to Canada I'll be able to see my airmiles carbon footprint in Action?
Syed H.04/19/2021 01:51
your Whale and Shark seeing dream gonna come true
Maria C.04/18/2021 12:06
MIRACLES OF NATURE
FRANCIS K.04/18/2021 10:26
Zinthu
Mudit K.04/18/2021 08:42
Amazing
OH V.04/17/2021 11:02
คงอีกไม่นาน โลกเราจะไม่เหมือนเดิมอีกแล้ว ทั้งธรรมชาติ และตัวมนุษย์เอง
Atif K.04/17/2021 02:07
Good
Hardik S.04/16/2021 18:53
Hachin ? Meet Patel ?
Møbålį D.04/16/2021 16:32
Pp
Susan C.04/16/2021 11:19
...your family branch and your experience?
Bilal B.04/16/2021 07:39
Very beautiful ..... and sad
Taufik C.04/16/2021 05:02
Sign of global warming
Joe M.04/16/2021 02:27
If you are wealthy enough, you can witness the collapse of our life support systems in real time, whilst accelerating the collapse yourself! A fully immersive ecological disaster experience for the discerning client who has no thought of what happens after they are gone 👍🏼
Bertrand D.04/15/2021 22:01
Fuck you sharing a place like that and advert it. Shame on you and you hipsters employee. Retards