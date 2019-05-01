back
If humans could hibernate
Can humans harness the power of hibernation? It may seem unbelievable, but scientists are currently looking into it.
01/05/2019 9:42 AM
6 comments
Rogie M.05/01/2021 07:17
Insane
Omar M.05/01/2021 07:05
I know some people who can sleep for over 24 hours, you can start with them first
Monty M.04/30/2021 23:12
I wish i could hibernate untill this whole covid sh%$ gets over..😴😴
Susan F.04/30/2021 15:11
Haven’t we seen that movie? Did it end well?
Bessy C.04/30/2021 12:20
🤔
Jean W.04/30/2021 05:51
I wish I could hibernate to stop seeing and hearing so much nonsense.