back

If humans could hibernate

Can humans harness the power of hibernation? It may seem unbelievable, but scientists are currently looking into it.

01/05/2019 9:42 AM

And even more

  1. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  2. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  3. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

  4. 5:05

    Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms

  5. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  6. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

6 comments

  • Rogie M.
    05/01/2021 07:17

    Insane

  • Omar M.
    05/01/2021 07:05

    I know some people who can sleep for over 24 hours, you can start with them first

  • Monty M.
    04/30/2021 23:12

    I wish i could hibernate untill this whole covid sh%$ gets over..😴😴

  • Susan F.
    04/30/2021 15:11

    Haven’t we seen that movie? Did it end well?

  • Bessy C.
    04/30/2021 12:20

    🤔

  • Jean W.
    04/30/2021 05:51

    I wish I could hibernate to stop seeing and hearing so much nonsense.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.