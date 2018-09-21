back
If these animals didn't exist...
Sea otters, prairie dogs and tiger sharks: without these animals, entire ecosystems would collapse.
09/21/2018 10:27 AM
91 comments
John R.02/10/2021 22:10
yay. more to leaaaarn.
Lisa G.04/12/2019 18:42
The natural world is a balance of all creatures big and small.
Joselito R.04/10/2019 21:53
Yes to protecting mother Earth !!!
Rischa W.04/10/2019 12:39
Keep sharing!! Love these!!
Mamta M.04/09/2019 12:49
Conclusion is god is great 👍
Barbara T.04/08/2019 21:26
Excellent read.
Peter M.04/08/2019 00:13
Bullshit, just since the last glacial period the planet has had had five major eco-system changes. Don't forget in N. Africa, now desert, once ocean, once tropical and lush green since the last glacial period. Just in the last two thousand years there were two periods where trees grew in the arctic region...
Tim S.04/07/2019 14:42
Prairie dogs ventilate the soil, really? They exist on probably less than 1 percent of the land, what ventilates and waters the rest of North America?
Roy S.04/07/2019 02:12
Very true...
Rhonda F.04/06/2019 02:10
All living creatures in the ecosystems have a purpose make sure to always respect and protect nature
D B.04/05/2019 10:30
Everything has a purpose in the laws of nature.
Marie J.04/05/2019 08:44
Poke , , . Le début d'une reconnaissance mais toujours aucune mention de leur rôle essentiel dans la rotation terrestre.
Robert L.04/04/2019 17:18
Not quite a keystone species but the Eastern coyote, which is the product of coyote/timber wolf interbreeding in Canada, is a top predator in the East. In spite of massive overpopulation of deer, which in many areas require culling of the herds, wildlife management officials, under the thumb of the hunter lobby, carry out a war on coyotes including open seasons and night hunting. Ridiculous
Claudine C.04/04/2019 17:06
God made all of it
Janet V.04/04/2019 01:21
Guess whoose not a keystone.. humanity.
Ray G.04/03/2019 16:25
We are all connected.
Ann M.04/03/2019 14:44
. , , a good one to share with the boys.
David N.04/02/2019 06:31
Everything on this planet is connected one fails it all fails
Lo S.04/02/2019 02:55
while animals do there responsibility to make the environment healthy, humans only think on there own, but not too smart, what creature distroy there own planet only humans do for money..
Jan T.04/01/2019 14:51
THATS WHY "ITS NOT GOOD TO MESS WITH MOTHER NATURE"