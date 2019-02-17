back

Iguazú Falls: 275 impressive waterfalls

6 million liters of water flow over these falls each second, the equivalent of 2.5 Olympic swimming pools. Welcome to the Iguazú Falls, at the border between Brazil and Argentina.

02/17/2019 7:17 AM

Earth

1019 comments

  • Lily D.
    12/30/2021 20:34

    The most beautiful waterfalls I've ever seen....wish we can reach these countries.... only dream so far. 🤔

  • Diane W.
    12/22/2021 13:41

    A wonderful spectacle !

  • Gauri S.
    12/20/2021 11:19

    Been here

  • Satish K.
    12/18/2021 07:48

    Wow Beautiful 😍

  • Michelle C.
    12/18/2021 03:59

    dirty

  • Aurora Q.
    12/17/2021 05:42

    Natural Wonders are always a sight to behold..

  • Tejmala D.
    12/16/2021 22:37

    Spectacular

  • Fun E.
    12/16/2021 16:45

    I went there a long time ago! Unforgettable experience!

  • Allan J.
    12/16/2021 14:34

    Unbelievable they are and such a lovely experience to have seen them.🌎👍

  • Helen G.
    12/16/2021 10:09

    Wow!!! Very lovely waterfalls, I wish I could go there soon!

  • Saadique R.
    12/16/2021 09:29

    Beautiful

  • Sofiah T.
    12/16/2021 00:47

    Lovely waterfalls

  • Lorrie W.
    12/15/2021 19:41

    Breathtaking!!

  • Tom B.
    12/15/2021 18:26

    Amazing

  • Nina K.
    12/15/2021 08:56

    Gorgeous Waterfalls

  • TaiTat
    12/15/2021 07:52

    God created the Universe

  • Crystal P.
    12/15/2021 03:56

    This is so beautiful!!!!

  • Daniel S.
    12/15/2021 01:47

    New?

  • Uchix F.
    12/15/2021 00:04

    bucket list gak nih

  • Saleem A.
    12/14/2021 20:05

    iam from syria Live with my family near turkish border We left our house becuse of war We need help to get basic needs. Please help us

