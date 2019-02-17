back
Iguazú Falls: 275 impressive waterfalls
6 million liters of water flow over these falls each second, the equivalent of 2.5 Olympic swimming pools. Welcome to the Iguazú Falls, at the border between Brazil and Argentina.
02/17/2019 7:17 AM
1019 comments
Lily D.12/30/2021 20:34
The most beautiful waterfalls I've ever seen....wish we can reach these countries.... only dream so far. 🤔
Diane W.12/22/2021 13:41
A wonderful spectacle !
Gauri S.12/20/2021 11:19
Been here
Satish K.12/18/2021 07:48
Wow Beautiful 😍
Michelle C.12/18/2021 03:59
dirty
Aurora Q.12/17/2021 05:42
Natural Wonders are always a sight to behold..
Tejmala D.12/16/2021 22:37
Spectacular
Fun E.12/16/2021 16:45
I went there a long time ago! Unforgettable experience!
Allan J.12/16/2021 14:34
Unbelievable they are and such a lovely experience to have seen them.🌎👍
Helen G.12/16/2021 10:09
Wow!!! Very lovely waterfalls, I wish I could go there soon!
Saadique R.12/16/2021 09:29
Beautiful
Sofiah T.12/16/2021 00:47
Lovely waterfalls
Lorrie W.12/15/2021 19:41
Breathtaking!!
Tom B.12/15/2021 18:26
Amazing
Nina K.12/15/2021 08:56
Gorgeous Waterfalls
TaiTat12/15/2021 07:52
God created the Universe
Crystal P.12/15/2021 03:56
This is so beautiful!!!!
Daniel S.12/15/2021 01:47
New?
Uchix F.12/15/2021 00:04
bucket list gak nih
Saleem A.12/14/2021 20:05
