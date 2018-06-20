back

In China, this remote village is covered in vegetation

Nature has taken over this Chinese village 🌱

06/20/2018 10:35 AM

And even more

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 6:43

    The complete history of UFOs

  3. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  4. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  5. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  6. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

101 comments

  • Krishna J.
    03/06/2022 17:58

    All Chinese USA food bat not Chinese food Rong badi Chinese food AMIRIKA your good

  • Muhammad B.
    02/26/2019 18:08

    When the Aryans arrived in North India, they had to face two enemies, the local population and the woods. The latter was too formidable. Now, I know why !

  • Rajen T.
    02/26/2019 10:53

    Vedic village.

  • Eduardo C.
    02/24/2019 14:19

    punta ako diyan

  • Bob C.
    02/24/2019 04:22

    Agent orange would fix that!

  • Munawar A.
    02/17/2019 15:09

    Good approach

  • Semisi M.
    02/12/2019 02:33

    Nice vacation destination(quiet/greeeennnn.).😂

  • Judith P.
    02/06/2019 17:57

    Nature taking back its own ....

  • Jamil C.
    01/26/2019 07:47

    Nice

  • Elden B.
    01/24/2019 17:47

    Should be more places like that in this world

  • Stan B.
    01/22/2019 06:31

    Bugs !!!!!!

  • Paul A.
    01/13/2019 11:58

    Ml

  • Jules P.
    12/25/2018 16:29

    Wow. I would love to live there.

  • Raymond V.
    12/19/2018 03:57

    Is that kudzu?

  • Elson P.
    12/17/2018 07:00

    We cannot compete with China in its diversity neither can we compete with it in its voracity.

  • Sam S.
    12/11/2018 00:02

    studio ghibli aesthetic

  • Noria A.
    11/14/2018 23:10

    Is a wonder some millionaire or billionaire has not bought it and make in a tourist attraction.Bunch of hotels casino ECT.ECT.

  • Ermis H.
    10/31/2018 01:16

    Como hago papa vivir alliiu

  • Maria E.
    10/30/2018 15:35

    Creación de dios 💖🙏🙌

  • Semra Ö.
    10/30/2018 10:12

    Insan ellemesse doğa kendi resmini çizer...harika..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.