In Turkmenistan, this crater has been burning non-stop since 1971
This is the "Door to Hell". 🔥
04/14/2018 2:31 PM
182 comments
Malo M.12/01/2019 18:37
What is the song please?!
Susan N.06/21/2019 00:41
or the last time when i burned the stuff from my far neighbor before he came to the idea making the same business like i do..now he can be glad that his stuff is burning cause it was probably dangerous or i mean poisoned stuff and he still can make some money with tourists...thanks to mine...a pipeline to that far place was not an option sorry and i already made an investment for other fossils for the next 20 years..so let it burn
Jamez Q.06/20/2019 21:20
😐 it’s just a location on earth that reached its peak heat capacity before igniting. Or a hoax.
Gregory S.06/20/2019 04:48
Nuclear after effects.
Lonesome06/18/2019 20:26
It’s Going to warm our planet Earth...Horrible
Joe S.06/18/2019 04:39
The tons of wasted co2 gas can be used to shut this down.
Charlotte N.06/16/2019 17:57
Podrian aprovechar ese fogon natural para infinidad de usos ya sea electricos, termal etc .
Αυγουστίνος Η.06/16/2019 12:51
να παμε εκδρομή με το γκρουπ της γεωγραφίας ! 😂
Russel D.06/16/2019 11:39
Or can be a free funeral creamatory place..😂😂
Febrina W.06/16/2019 07:54
Very hot and super hot 🌹🌹❤❤❤
Dave D.06/14/2019 23:37
perfect for barbeque party🎆🎉🎊
Jody S.06/14/2019 17:51
I’m sure this is the hole Nancy,Chuck,Hellary ,Obummer and many more liberals crawled out of.
Susan D.06/13/2019 19:09
The cause of global warming?
Garry G.06/13/2019 07:07
Fill it in with more soil. That shits probably the cause of global warming. It wouldnt be helping if its been burning for almost 50 years
Pidot A.06/12/2019 23:16
Dalhon nato ang tag-iya sa earth dire...hehehe
Unique O.06/12/2019 21:56
Why can’t they just throw water on it????
Deniz T.06/12/2019 21:37
wow 50 degree celsius, get over your fucking asses it could be hotter
Himanshu P.06/12/2019 20:15
My cell phone is hot also,omg...
Dashai B.06/12/2019 15:13
here's the never ending buring hole I was talking about 👀👀
Lâm H.06/12/2019 15:07
là chỗ a đã đi đấy à ?