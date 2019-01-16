back
India: Sikkim is the first organic state in the world
There is a place where using chemical fertilizers is a crime, where the farmland is 100% organic, and where a major reforestation campaign is underway. Welcome to Sikkim, the first organic state in India and the world.
01/16/2019 7:57 AM
27 comments
karran kanav12/23/2020 04:45
excellent learning excellent
Ravishankar A.02/08/2019 19:06
lo kr lo yaha bhi mera sikkim mela sikkim...
Joram T.01/20/2019 18:06
Hats off to Sikkim..
Harshit S.01/19/2019 19:57
I am shifting.
Sharang K.01/19/2019 19:24
Abhiram Awasthi the best state in india
Vishal P.01/19/2019 10:42
Wrivu
दिव्य स.01/19/2019 07:53
Rahul Prajapati
Harsimranjeet S.01/18/2019 23:49
A plea to to adopt this model of farming in our state as well..
Arjun S.01/18/2019 18:31
Also planning for UBI by 2022.Grt work of collaboration👍
Shaunak K.01/18/2019 17:35
Lol
Brut India01/18/2019 16:58
How will Sikkim's new airport affect its green efforts?
Huma F.01/18/2019 15:28
great job...
Madhu K.01/18/2019 12:03
Hats off
Rani M.01/18/2019 03:47
Edapadi palanisamy pls follow this in our Tamil Nadu
Asif M.01/18/2019 03:16
Salute to Sikkim Chief minister and other departments and those people who are supporting their state to rid of the pollution and preventing use of plastics. It'll encourage other states government. I'm waiting for these kind of campaign should start in my state.
Milan D.01/18/2019 03:10
Love sikkim
Kuldeep S.01/18/2019 01:34
A very big salute to Sikkim peoples
Dhananjay S.01/18/2019 01:26
check this out
Syed S.01/17/2019 19:35
good
Akshata S.01/17/2019 17:28
Well done...