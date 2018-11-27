back
Indonesia: this is the largest highly acidic lake in the world
This turquoise blue water belongs to Kawah Ijen, the largest acidic lake in the world.
11/27/2018 7:27 AM
- 2:38
5 comments
Liv S.03/16/2019 12:16
forbidden swim
Mat F.03/16/2019 10:36
Actually I've put my hand in it because I wasn't aware of its acidity and... nothing has happened to me...
Bartje B.03/16/2019 07:18
weet je nog?
Margaretha S.03/16/2019 00:33
Its in Indonesia..in East Java for exact place..it also has blue fire at night.breathtaking place..literally..because of the sulphur.
Kolby M.03/15/2019 18:22
Gotta love that big caption mistake that they missed that prevents you from reading that one important thing that interests us