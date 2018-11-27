back

Indonesia: this is the largest highly acidic lake in the world

This turquoise blue water belongs to Kawah Ijen, the largest acidic lake in the world.

11/27/2018 7:27 AM

Earth

5 comments

  • Liv S.
    03/16/2019 12:16

    forbidden swim

  • Mat F.
    03/16/2019 10:36

    Actually I've put my hand in it because I wasn't aware of its acidity and... nothing has happened to me...

  • Bartje B.
    03/16/2019 07:18

    weet je nog?

  • Margaretha S.
    03/16/2019 00:33

    Its in Indonesia..in East Java for exact place..it also has blue fire at night.breathtaking place..literally..because of the sulphur.

  • Kolby M.
    03/15/2019 18:22

    Gotta love that big caption mistake that they missed that prevents you from reading that one important thing that interests us

