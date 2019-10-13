back
Interview Christophe Gatineau on earthworms' essential role
"Our future depends on the future of the earthworm" This French agronomist practices a type of farming that collaborates with earthworms. He explains why they're so important.
10/02/2018 11:16 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 1:01 PM
And even more
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
- 1:57
This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after
- 3:17
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
- 1:39
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
- 4:16
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
16 comments
Jeanine S.10/13/2019 18:50
True
Bethanny A.10/12/2019 22:53
I love earthworms. We need them as much as we need the bees.
Kunal L.10/12/2019 00:57
Nothing new , every third world farmer knows it, its just the government that don't care and promote multi national companies fertilizer for obvious reasons
Anita L.10/11/2019 23:59
I knew there was a reason to my madness. I am always rescuing earth worms. Mother Nature tells me to do it I guess. And this is why.
Felician M.10/11/2019 14:41
YEAH, EARTHWORMS ARE SUCH IMPORTANT CREATURES. THEY ENRICH THE SOIL.
Karen M.10/11/2019 02:27
I always feel so bad when I accidently cut one in half gardening.
Nancy M.10/11/2019 00:21
I pick up earthworms from the road and sidewalks after a rain and place them in my garden. He is right, the true measure of the health of our soil is the number of earthworms we find in it.
Gabrielle X.10/10/2019 07:27
Yep. That's why I compost. This fall, I want to compost directly to the garden soil and see how well it will turn out next year.
Marc J.10/09/2019 23:26
Believers be like⤵️ 2000-2020 Save the 🐝’s 2020 Eat babies save the worms.. #
Pat W.10/09/2019 16:27
I've know this since childhood.....
Marie M.10/09/2019 15:38
👍👍👍
Elizabeth S.10/09/2019 13:04
Very interesting and helpful
Yashfame S.10/09/2019 09:33
Its old wine in a new bottle
Martina B.10/09/2019 06:55
ugly? why? not at all!
Margaret G.10/09/2019 06:53
They always have been
Hamza A.10/09/2019 06:49
Quite informative 👍