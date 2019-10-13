back

Interview Christophe Gatineau on earthworms' essential role

"Our future depends on the future of the earthworm" This French agronomist practices a type of farming that collaborates with earthworms. He explains why they're so important.

10/02/2018 11:16 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 1:01 PM

16 comments

  • Jeanine S.
    10/13/2019 18:50

    True

  • Bethanny A.
    10/12/2019 22:53

    I love earthworms. We need them as much as we need the bees.

  • Kunal L.
    10/12/2019 00:57

    Nothing new , every third world farmer knows it, its just the government that don't care and promote multi national companies fertilizer for obvious reasons

  • Anita L.
    10/11/2019 23:59

    I knew there was a reason to my madness. I am always rescuing earth worms. Mother Nature tells me to do it I guess. And this is why.

  • Felician M.
    10/11/2019 14:41

    YEAH, EARTHWORMS ARE SUCH IMPORTANT CREATURES. THEY ENRICH THE SOIL.

  • Karen M.
    10/11/2019 02:27

    I always feel so bad when I accidently cut one in half gardening.

  • Nancy M.
    10/11/2019 00:21

    I pick up earthworms from the road and sidewalks after a rain and place them in my garden. He is right, the true measure of the health of our soil is the number of earthworms we find in it.

  • Gabrielle X.
    10/10/2019 07:27

    Yep. That's why I compost. This fall, I want to compost directly to the garden soil and see how well it will turn out next year.

  • Marc J.
    10/09/2019 23:26

    Believers be like⤵️ 2000-2020 Save the 🐝’s 2020 Eat babies save the worms.. #

  • Pat W.
    10/09/2019 16:27

    I've know this since childhood.....

  • Marie M.
    10/09/2019 15:38

    👍👍👍

  • Elizabeth S.
    10/09/2019 13:04

    Very interesting and helpful

  • Yashfame S.
    10/09/2019 09:33

    Its old wine in a new bottle

  • Martina B.
    10/09/2019 06:55

    ugly? why? not at all!

  • Margaret G.
    10/09/2019 06:53

    They always have been

  • Hamza A.
    10/09/2019 06:49

    Quite informative 👍

