Interview Fabrice, a homeless man who finds comfort in his dogs
Fabrice has been living on the streets for 6 years now. But since adopting his 3 dogs, his life has changed.
10/13/2018 10:01 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:30 AM
67 comments
Lorraine R.03/30/2021 19:27
Dogs don't judge!
Ren F.03/13/2021 09:35
Mentally disabled people attached to you would be as loyal as they are.
Damian S.03/10/2021 13:32
Them poor dogs
Valerie L.03/10/2021 08:55
I love this guy and his dogs I'm so happy for him & the doggies that they found a home... I would love to see a catch up vid of how's him and dogs are doing
François S.03/10/2021 02:59
Careful, I remember a video where people from an animal group took a puppy away from a struggling homeless person with the mindset that they cant take good care of it.
Kristine G.03/09/2021 12:30
Selfish.
Ahmad A.03/09/2021 12:24
Bruh u left house bc ur girl got another man. You're so strong man
Kartika T.08/13/2020 09:28
Smoga TUHAN Senantiasa memberkati dan melindungimu dmys ammiin
Luis O.01/08/2020 23:03
Beautiful story ,and god bless this man
Ylee G.01/02/2020 20:47
i hope someone will help them. maybe a job so he can rent a house and buy food 😥
Lockman H.12/24/2019 03:34
He has a cute family ❤️
Guillermo M.12/19/2019 04:13
Poor dogs!!
Valou V.12/18/2019 10:37
il était vers Montparnasse la semaine dernière ,il s'occupe bien de ses chiens ,ils sont trop beaux, même si ils ont un regard triste
कबाड़ी ज.12/17/2019 16:59
Jatin G.12/17/2019 16:59
Brynette K.12/16/2019 20:01
Wonderful story.
Hye Y.12/16/2019 08:52
Thats the problem in human..they sont
Marty L.12/16/2019 03:17
Nice story, granted it's Europe - but how does a homeless person get to adopt dogs?
Laguku S.12/16/2019 00:43
These are asuuuws....... You know asuuuuws?
Gabriele B.12/15/2019 21:55
thank you to the organisation and fabrice to tell us here his story... i wisch you good luck on your way... very nice dogs you have..., blessings 🙏🏽📿🔮🐾