Interview Fabrice, a homeless man who finds comfort in his dogs

Fabrice has been living on the streets for 6 years now. But since adopting his 3 dogs, his life has changed.

10/13/2018 10:01 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:30 AM

67 comments

  • Lorraine R.
    03/30/2021 19:27

    Dogs don't judge!

  • Ren F.
    03/13/2021 09:35

    Mentally disabled people attached to you would be as loyal as they are.

  • Damian S.
    03/10/2021 13:32

    Them poor dogs

  • Valerie L.
    03/10/2021 08:55

    I love this guy and his dogs I'm so happy for him & the doggies that they found a home... I would love to see a catch up vid of how's him and dogs are doing

  • François S.
    03/10/2021 02:59

    Careful, I remember a video where people from an animal group took a puppy away from a struggling homeless person with the mindset that they cant take good care of it.

  • Kristine G.
    03/09/2021 12:30

    Selfish.

  • Ahmad A.
    03/09/2021 12:24

    Bruh u left house bc ur girl got another man. You're so strong man

  • Kartika T.
    08/13/2020 09:28

    Smoga TUHAN Senantiasa memberkati dan melindungimu dmys ammiin

  • Luis O.
    01/08/2020 23:03

    Beautiful story ,and god bless this man

  • Ylee G.
    01/02/2020 20:47

    i hope someone will help them. maybe a job so he can rent a house and buy food 😥

  • Lockman H.
    12/24/2019 03:34

    He has a cute family ❤️

  • Guillermo M.
    12/19/2019 04:13

    Poor dogs!!

  • Valou V.
    12/18/2019 10:37

    il était vers Montparnasse la semaine dernière ,il s'occupe bien de ses chiens ,ils sont trop beaux, même si ils ont un regard triste

  • कबाड़ी ज.
    12/17/2019 16:59

    Sir we are reusing single use plastic in sustainable way to make shelter for street dogs .Watch our work

  • Jatin G.
    12/17/2019 16:59

    Sir we are reusing single use plastic in sustainable way to make shelter for street dogs .Watch our work

  • Brynette K.
    12/16/2019 20:01

    Wonderful story.

  • Hye Y.
    12/16/2019 08:52

    Thats the problem in human..they sont

  • Marty L.
    12/16/2019 03:17

    Nice story, granted it's Europe - but how does a homeless person get to adopt dogs?

  • Laguku S.
    12/16/2019 00:43

    These are asuuuws....... You know asuuuuws?

  • Gabriele B.
    12/15/2019 21:55

    thank you to the organisation and fabrice to tell us here his story... i wisch you good luck on your way... very nice dogs you have..., blessings 🙏🏽📿🔮🐾

