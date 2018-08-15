Jeju Island attracts about one million tourists each year

El coche que voló entre dos ciudades
568 comments
Eda C.04/11/2022 21:55
Son unas bellezas vuestras photo y lugares espectaculares 🌺 felicidades Página hermosa.te saludo deceando lo mejor desde Uruguay 🇺🇾.
Genie B.08/15/2020 04:19
jeju
Alrick O.07/11/2020 06:28
Mas maganda po ang mga isla sa pinas kesa sa jeju island
Brian T.06/12/2020 01:43
!!!!
Jeongyoon C.06/05/2020 14:49
Never heard 'bout that island before
Luis A.05/29/2020 11:51
. El nombre me trae malos recuerdos. La isla es otra cosa.
Gulden L.05/26/2020 15:35
😯❤
Issac L.05/22/2020 11:25
we went some of the places😂😂but can't wait to go home
Dilip S.05/21/2020 17:44
EarthLifecare @earthlifecare https://earthlifecare.com
Samith W.05/15/2020 14:00
❤
Jemmy T.05/14/2020 16:47
tara
Justin W.05/13/2020 22:52
Looks like a crater impact
Allison M.05/12/2020 18:00
, oooo. Have you been here?
Michael L.05/11/2020 06:14
Can we go 😍
Mark W.05/11/2020 01:58
I drink a lot of matcha from jeju.
오경일05/10/2020 14:03
0:32 Correction needed : Jeju dialect is a very unique language which is different from modern Korean standard language in many aspects, but it has not been mixed with Japanese words.
Peter R.05/10/2020 07:02
In particular, I admire those free diving ladies doing this kind of hard work for generations. 🧜♀️
Sonaal B.05/10/2020 06:52
https://internshala.com/beat-the-boredom-work-from-home?utm_source=refer_copylink&utm_medium=5113101
Chidambara A.05/10/2020 05:43
I was been to jehu island in cruise in 1910
Nicholas C.05/09/2020 23:06
Nice