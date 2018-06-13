back

La Caverne is a one-of-a-kind farm located in Paris

This farm is growing vegetables in a disused underground car park. It's fresh, organic, and located in the middle of Paris. 🥕

06/13/2018 6:29 PM

And even more

  1. 10:32

    A day in the life of a rural vet

  2. 2:08

    China: These humans are doing the work of bees

  3. 1:38

    How to go grow vegetables with leftovers

  4. 3:30

    Beekeeper teaches TikTok why we should care about bees

  5. 3:01

    Nepal: the death-defying honey hunters

  6. 1:45

    This is the second-smallest reptile in the world

10 comments

  • Duke S.
    12/15/2018 17:46

    Organic is a marketing scam.

  • Sheila E.
    11/23/2018 20:52

    UV light is dangerous why use it for growing veggies?makes no sense

  • Frans K.
    11/23/2018 05:19

    They should grow vegeteables for human consumption outside in the daylight. And perhaps oilseeds for motor fuels inside. The question that remains: Do you put more energy (artificial light) in it than you get out of it?

  • Kenneth P.
    11/22/2018 20:28

    Where is the sun? This is NOT organic food.. learn biology!

  • Sandra D.
    11/22/2018 17:40

    We have the same concept in Brussels collaborating with the urban farm : https://www.facebook.com/eclo.be/

  • Sabi U.
    11/22/2018 15:33

    see this

  • Alex N.
    11/22/2018 12:56

    hottie farmer

  • Cormac S.
    11/22/2018 10:48

    Couldn’t they just grow mushrooms?

  • Vincent S.
    11/22/2018 10:20

    I cannot grasp how you can say this is organic when they are using false UV lighting. But I guess this is our last hop. Only the royal family etc..., Have real organic food bla..bla..bla..

  • Eva L.
    11/22/2018 09:25

    A good idea for some Vegetables that have not received the life giving rays and energy from our Sun? Not for me.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.