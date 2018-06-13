back
La Caverne is a one-of-a-kind farm located in Paris
This farm is growing vegetables in a disused underground car park. It's fresh, organic, and located in the middle of Paris. 🥕
06/13/2018 6:29 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
10 comments
Duke S.12/15/2018 17:46
Organic is a marketing scam.
Sheila E.11/23/2018 20:52
UV light is dangerous why use it for growing veggies?makes no sense
Frans K.11/23/2018 05:19
They should grow vegeteables for human consumption outside in the daylight. And perhaps oilseeds for motor fuels inside. The question that remains: Do you put more energy (artificial light) in it than you get out of it?
Kenneth P.11/22/2018 20:28
Where is the sun? This is NOT organic food.. learn biology!
Sandra D.11/22/2018 17:40
We have the same concept in Brussels collaborating with the urban farm : https://www.facebook.com/eclo.be/
Sabi U.11/22/2018 15:33
see this
Alex N.11/22/2018 12:56
hottie farmer
Cormac S.11/22/2018 10:48
Couldn’t they just grow mushrooms?
Vincent S.11/22/2018 10:20
I cannot grasp how you can say this is organic when they are using false UV lighting. But I guess this is our last hop. Only the royal family etc..., Have real organic food bla..bla..bla..
Eva L.11/22/2018 09:25
A good idea for some Vegetables that have not received the life giving rays and energy from our Sun? Not for me.