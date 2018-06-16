back

Love beach is one of the most secluded beaches in Mexico

This place is called "Love beach", and it was actually created by exploding bombs.

06/16/2018 9:27 AM

11 comments

  • Mark G.
    04/01/2020 05:47

    Any 🦇 In cave??

  • Maria S.
    03/31/2020 19:49

    Costs a lot to visit too

  • Taipan S.
    07/09/2018 10:07

    Great

  • عبد ا.
    06/28/2018 22:54

    تحيا مصر تحيا مصر الله اكبر الله اكبر الله الوطن الجميع .

  • James H.
    06/26/2018 14:41

    Becca Willett this is of the West coast

  • Naomi L.
    06/25/2018 17:49

    os

  • Norahnn H.
    06/25/2018 07:27

    Jamie Flanagan

  • Kyle R.
    06/25/2018 05:37

    By no means am I a crazy nature person however did anyone else pick up on the oxymoron? The government destroys a piece of land with bombs, opens a national park and says the land they already destroyed is being destroyed by tourists so they close the park? I mean how much more destroyed does it get after a giant crater in the ground??lol

  • Gracey N.
    06/23/2018 16:39

    eto un oh! Sa Mexico.

  • Joey O.
    06/19/2018 16:57

    Seeeeeeeeeeeeeexeeeeeeeeeeewweewweewww

  • Renee M.
    06/16/2018 11:47

    seriously mexico

