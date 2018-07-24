back
Mass tourism in Cyprus is a threat to the ecosystem's balance
In Cyprus, the construction of hotels and luxury villas is threatening many different species. Among them: monk seals.
07/24/2018 10:35 AM
30 comments
Georgia F.05/18/2021 10:14
Watch seaspiracy everyone! 😭😡
Chris C.08/04/2019 13:37
Utter Rubbish. The Monk seal was never native to Cyprus. It's like blaming the Cypriot construction boom for the decline in Siberian Tigers.
Stenya P.08/03/2019 13:39
All these villas and hotels are so fucking ugly as well. Seriously. Cyprus could become such a beautiful spot for being one with the natural enviroment, if they would put all the money they use for these concrete shits to nurture the enviroment we have here, Cyprus could really have a solid tourist attraction for an eco-themed holiday. Instead the government thinks that we are Ibiza and that this island can survive on shitty villas and all-inclusive hotels. Shame.
Ayse H.08/02/2019 18:40
Cypriot Tourism is greed orientated. It's short term strategic policies have started to erode the island. Cyprus will not be able to sustain this industry unless it radically changes it's actions. We can do so - however with blinkered vision being the status quo...nothing short of an Extinction Rebellion movement will suffice...
Tony P.07/31/2019 17:15
Must be stopped
Amvrosios D.07/31/2019 14:11
The fishery department should take a look at local fishing boats who put there nets out not even 20 meters away from the shore line. That should help protect seals and other fish that come close to shore for breading. It's about time you eat your wages and get out there and see what there doing since you give the the licenses. Nice video but dont put all the blame on others, do your job too.
Ossie P.07/28/2019 16:24
😡😡😡
Anthenia C.07/27/2019 15:54
They must built a fence not to disturb this beautiful creatures created by god...they deserve to leave and respected..
Robin S.07/27/2019 13:40
Go ! Great coverage. Nice footage .
Nina M.08/13/2018 08:02
2.5 million for a passport vs. the life of a whole species... And this is happening in Europe. Very well done
Ramon T.07/31/2018 01:54
😭🐳🦐🦀🐙🦈🐡🐠🐡🐍🦎🐟🐢🐬🐊
Andreas S.07/30/2018 21:43
This problem is unfortunately based on bad planning.. Since the number 1 income of Cyprus is tourism it is normal to invest to this department... this is not right though... the sad part is that people only come for these luxurious hotels and tourist attractions... Cyprus does not really have that much of nature to protect or to promote for tourists ... and this is really sad again because of mistakes people did in the past... I am totally against this tourist expansion to be honest but still not much work is done to find new sources of income... Destroy tourism in Cyprus and you basically doom the people there...
Bridie M.07/28/2018 11:32
So sad for these beautiful animals. Xx
Francesca P.07/28/2018 07:08
What is being done to help? What can WE do?
Спас Я.07/27/2018 18:56
Such thing happens in Bulgaria but maybe in Greece and Turkey too
Nefeli K.07/27/2018 10:59
gonna search every cave in cy and protect them with my life
Mateja S.07/27/2018 08:54
Same happend in Croatia... we don't have monk seals any more... sad!
Kátai D.07/26/2018 13:38
:( Pont ezt néztük, hogy ott épülnek felette.
Andreas T.07/26/2018 08:54
Theodosis Theodorou
Αλέξης Χ.07/26/2018 08:26
How is possible to built a complex of villas in area that is protect by nature 2000? In Cyprus everything is possible that’s why we have capital controls and Troika to take care of us.