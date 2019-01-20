back
Maya Bay will stay closed for an indefinite period of time
Made famous as the setting of the film "The Beach" with Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Bay is to remained closed by 2021, giving it more time to recover from mass tourism...
04/27/2019 4:18 PMupdated: 07/23/2020 12:38 PM
10 comments
Vai B.01/20/2019 15:23
Awesome decision. Such decision needs to be implemented even in leh.
Sake N.01/18/2019 13:22
It’s true for the rest of beaches including Phi Phi and all they are all so overly populated and feels like the biodiversity definitely needs a break
Priyanka M.01/03/2019 09:31
Raghav Kataria
Abhimanyu S.01/02/2019 10:34
ye wala jo island humlog gya tha usko permanently band kar diya hai .. lucky we are ..
Sakshi A.01/02/2019 08:57
Bold move..
Ruby P.01/02/2019 08:40
Good for nature
Salil V.01/02/2019 08:25
😑
Keshav L.01/02/2019 07:00
Tushar Dhaketa
Amal N.01/02/2019 05:58
moonjhi😐
Kunal K.01/02/2019 05:14
this one