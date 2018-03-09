back

Meet Paul Watson, controversial Sea Shepherd Founder

Some consider him to be an environmental hero, others see him as an eco-terrorist. He has one goal: saving the oceans, by any means necessary. Meet the controversial Sea Shepherd Global founder, Paul Watson.

09/03/2018 4:18 PM

5 comments

  • Mohamed A.
    09/12/2018 15:00

    من يشبه

  • Usin C.
    09/12/2018 04:23

    Lagi ko po kayo pinapanood,Sea sheperd

  • Usin C.
    09/12/2018 04:21

    Wow,my idol po ms u na lahat ng grupo niyo,Godbless u all

  • Sanju R.
    09/12/2018 01:14

    nice i agree

  • Prakash S.
    09/11/2018 17:28

    I agree

