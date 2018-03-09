back
Meet Paul Watson, controversial Sea Shepherd Founder
Some consider him to be an environmental hero, others see him as an eco-terrorist. He has one goal: saving the oceans, by any means necessary. Meet the controversial Sea Shepherd Global founder, Paul Watson.
09/03/2018 4:18 PM
5 comments
Mohamed A.09/12/2018 15:00
من يشبه
Usin C.09/12/2018 04:23
Lagi ko po kayo pinapanood,Sea sheperd
Usin C.09/12/2018 04:21
Wow,my idol po ms u na lahat ng grupo niyo,Godbless u all
Sanju R.09/12/2018 01:14
nice i agree
Prakash S.09/11/2018 17:28
I agree