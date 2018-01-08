back

Micronutris is the first edible insect farm in France

Fancy a bit of cricket in your pasta, chocolate and energy bars? This is Micronutris, the first farm raising edible insects.

07/28/2018 8:38 AMupdated: 04/15/2020 2:36 PM

34 comments

  • Amirat N.
    08/01/2018 00:36

    Oh mon dieu 🤭

  • Nizar C.
    08/01/2018 00:15

    ريق متاع فغنسيس خازوق على حناكهم ها المرضى

  • Leandro B.
    07/31/2018 15:14

    Fabiana Perez

  • Slwa I.
    07/31/2018 14:53

    Yasmin Ziad شوفي نستلة بالحشرات

  • Alec P.
    07/31/2018 13:18

    pinanood ko lang para pakinggan ang pagsasalita HAHAHAH

  • Amanda K.
    07/31/2018 07:14

    No

  • Rajani K.
    07/31/2018 05:20

    🤮🤮🤮

  • Pat P.
    07/30/2018 21:57

    Berkkkkk

  • Jake R.
    07/30/2018 21:52

    Called it 2 years ago. Insect protein is the only future. It'll save our planet. Agriculture got us to the point if totally losing our environment. Steak and quality red meat is the most nutritious thing you can eat . But we need to eat less of it. This is the option for 50% of our protein intake. And you can run a meal work farm on your kitchen bench.

  • Leila B.
    07/30/2018 21:11

    Preferisco morire di fame, invece di mangiare insetti

  • Rima M.
    07/30/2018 20:59

    Nour Alkamer

  • Mikael A.
    07/30/2018 18:26

    get a bug in ya 😂

  • Yuxi L.
    07/30/2018 06:41

    Zeidoun El Khatib insect is the future man

  • William B.
    07/30/2018 01:50

    Uhmmmmm...

  • Manoj R.
    07/29/2018 10:56

    Maga start this business!

  • Sara F.
    07/29/2018 05:07

    can you send me some pasta ? :p

  • November R.
    07/29/2018 03:51

    😝No,thanks!

  • Juan P.
    07/29/2018 01:54

    Je pensé se tres interesant entreprise

  • Julie F.
    07/28/2018 22:13

    si vous en trouvez vous pouvez m'en amener? :D

  • Matthew C.
    07/28/2018 18:33

    From an efficiency standpoint, yes. From a morals standpoint, still the same as animal farming.

