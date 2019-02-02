back
Mimosa pudica has amazing abilities
Leaves that close whenever we touch them and as soon as the night falls. This is the complex and amazing defense mechanism of the sensitive plant. 🌿
02/02/2019 7:27 AM
617 comments
Alleyne J.04/06/2022 12:32
"Shame Ole lady" in my neck of the woods
Beryl P.04/06/2022 00:01
We call it shame old lady in Kingston Jamaica when I was young.
Jamez L.05/27/2020 04:11
If you try to run through this plant with bare foot , you will regret it .. Lol
Prince G.03/18/2020 03:09
We called it here in the Philippines.. Lakastamabarikatatutainamo
Sarah E.03/17/2020 03:56
We called it sleeping grass in Hawaii
Zhunie Y.03/17/2020 03:14
I played with these too. In Okinawa japan.
Elgar F.03/17/2020 01:55
I played with this plant in GOA Is this plant carnivorous, or does it do it to only shield itself ?
Vincent X.03/17/2020 01:38
ang ngan sa amo ana toyom
Nikolina G.03/16/2020 21:55
😳😍
Frédérique d.03/16/2020 19:52
actiepotentiaal
Natalie B.03/16/2020 18:47
In JA it's also nicknamed "shy lady"!!.🌱💛❤💚🌱
Herbert E.03/16/2020 18:41
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc2gUGKmfoI
Tiny H.03/16/2020 18:33
one of the many spectacular plants in Cuba ❤
Shalvi S.03/16/2020 18:32
I always had this plant every summer when I was a child in India.
Kelly A.03/16/2020 18:09
I played with them when little...dormilonas 😊😊
Saowabullah H.03/16/2020 17:48
It’s a listed invasive species in South Asia.
Luis V.03/12/2020 04:33
I remember this plant in my grandmothers yard in Puerto Rico.
Lora N.03/01/2020 01:28
In Indonesia we calling putri malu
Lisbet P.03/01/2020 00:40
We call this "putri malu" or " shy princes"...🤭🤭
Cammile A.02/29/2020 23:18
In the Philippines, we call it "makahiya."