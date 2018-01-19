back
Oymyakon, coldest town in the world
📍Oymyakon, Siberia, 500 inhabitants. Average temperature : -16°. Welcome to the coldest town in the world.
01/19/2018 2:48 PM
- 4:03
18 comments
Hans P.08/26/2021 07:06
coolest temperature body it will feel like needle
Fernando S.08/18/2021 13:38
The inhabitants seem happy and content. Otherwise why live there.
Laura J.08/17/2021 02:17
Sure will stay away from that town
Tony T.08/15/2021 18:25
Why live there at all
Christy L.08/15/2021 15:16
It was -40 in IL 2 yrs ago
Robert C.08/13/2021 22:43
I’m used to the cold I had a girlfriend.
Eldon H.08/13/2021 19:48
Why would l live in a fridge or more so, a freezer? There is abundant life in warmer places
Kyle A.08/13/2021 18:59
Was out hunting caribou in -75°C last February, that looks very warm compared to where I live 🤣
Neil P.08/13/2021 14:15
Sounds like Oy, my akon back. Sounds like complaining to me.
Hans P.08/13/2021 10:25
been in minus 40 celcius, 24 hours darknes
T.08/13/2021 08:49
There is Verkohyansk which is colder.
Zia K.08/12/2021 10:35
Wonderful information
Jaswant S.08/12/2021 09:19
Great guts is required in such cold bale bale minus temp.
Wayne C.08/12/2021 09:03
Am relocating 😂
Sanubari B.08/12/2021 08:49
Why these people dont move to warm area?
Saket K.08/12/2021 08:39
Our world has kept amazing secrets to its kitty. This place could be one of the most popular travel destinations.
Jennifer A.08/12/2021 06:21
Wow
Banban M.08/12/2021 06:14
And you'll see snowflakes in the USA most of them are democrats, they get offended from everything and anything. Lol 🤣