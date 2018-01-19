back

Oymyakon, coldest town in the world

📍Oymyakon, Siberia, 500 inhabitants. Average temperature : -16°. Welcome to the coldest town in the world.

01/19/2018 2:48 PM

Earth

18 comments

  • Hans P.
    08/26/2021 07:06

    coolest temperature body it will feel like needle

  • Fernando S.
    08/18/2021 13:38

    The inhabitants seem happy and content. Otherwise why live there.

  • Laura J.
    08/17/2021 02:17

    Sure will stay away from that town

  • Tony T.
    08/15/2021 18:25

    Why live there at all

  • Christy L.
    08/15/2021 15:16

    It was -40 in IL 2 yrs ago

  • Robert C.
    08/13/2021 22:43

    I’m used to the cold I had a girlfriend.

  • Eldon H.
    08/13/2021 19:48

    Why would l live in a fridge or more so, a freezer? There is abundant life in warmer places

  • Kyle A.
    08/13/2021 18:59

    Was out hunting caribou in -75°C last February, that looks very warm compared to where I live 🤣

  • Neil P.
    08/13/2021 14:15

    Sounds like Oy, my akon back. Sounds like complaining to me.

  • Hans P.
    08/13/2021 10:25

    been in minus 40 celcius, 24 hours darknes

  • T.
    08/13/2021 08:49

    There is Verkohyansk which is colder.

  • Zia K.
    08/12/2021 10:35

    Wonderful information

  • Jaswant S.
    08/12/2021 09:19

    Great guts is required in such cold bale bale minus temp.

  • Wayne C.
    08/12/2021 09:03

    Am relocating 😂

  • Sanubari B.
    08/12/2021 08:49

    Why these people dont move to warm area?

  • Saket K.
    08/12/2021 08:39

    Our world has kept amazing secrets to its kitty. This place could be one of the most popular travel destinations.

  • Jennifer A.
    08/12/2021 06:21

    Wow

  • Banban M.
    08/12/2021 06:14

    And you'll see snowflakes in the USA most of them are democrats, they get offended from everything and anything. Lol 🤣

