Peru has a new national park

Yaguas National Park: a new refuge for biodiversity in Peru.

02/25/2018 8:27 AM

3 comments

  • Saanvi Manjunath
    07/13/2021 02:14

    this is beautiful ✨✨ protect nature at all costs

  • HayaatAhmed B.
    07/09/2021 18:06

    One thing is for sure.. When the government accounces a name to a unknown forest, slowly slowly that place gets popularity and finally its destroyed by local mafia 😠😠😠

  • Manish T.
    07/08/2021 05:49

