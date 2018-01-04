back

Raccoon dogs are spreading as far as eastern France

The head of a raccoon, the body of a dog.

04/01/2018 7:12 AM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

27 comments

  • Dean W.
    07/08/2021 17:47

    , ...

  • Christinna T.
    07/07/2021 07:27

    found my next pet.

  • Martina P.
    07/06/2021 19:13

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raccoon_dog

  • Ray H.
    07/06/2021 15:35

    Sounds good to me

  • Jared B.
    07/06/2021 14:04

    All for calling this thing a Tanuki?

  • Maddmaxx B.
    07/06/2021 14:02

    Y’all need to stop playing God

  • Lee H.
    07/06/2021 02:17

    The Coywolf will keep it in check here

  • Marilyn T.
    07/05/2021 19:15

    are they edible?

  • Kellyanne S.
    07/03/2021 13:29

    They have no predators.. then procedes to say 6000 were killed by hunters aka humans in 2014....um that's a predator 🤦

  • Kel Z.
    07/03/2021 07:50

    they've predators... the human

  • Prakash J.
    07/03/2021 06:18

    Raccoon dog👌🏻

  • Jay M.
    07/03/2021 04:54

    it’s tony tony chopper

  • Snow B.
    07/03/2021 03:40

    Let them loose in Florida

  • Tom H.
    07/03/2021 03:40

    Are humans considered an invasive species?

  • Elodie H.
    07/01/2021 18:09

    c’est mignon 🥰

  • Jill S.
    07/01/2021 17:40

    Marisa Taylor look how cute the babehs are

  • Matthew N.
    07/01/2021 16:38

    okay what about thrse

  • Kumeraguru M.
    06/30/2021 15:51

    A canine but look like a racoon hmmmm

  • Le S.
    06/30/2021 13:00

    Chopper!

  • Abbey L.
    06/30/2021 08:30

    Harold Last 😍😍😍😍😍😍 I want one

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.