Rare footage of a "dumbo octopus" off the coast of California

This strange creature lives in the darkest parts of the ocean, and it's called the "Dumbo octopus" because of its ear-like fins.

11/07/2018 7:11 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:50 PM

15 comments

  • Bex M.
    12/23/2018 07:36

    Yasmin A. Rizal!!!

  • Jessica F.
    12/03/2018 14:07

    <3 <3 <3

  • Yasin H.
    12/02/2018 13:50

    Satar fish

  • Laura R.
    12/02/2018 04:03

    veeeees es lo mejor ver a los científicos sorprendidos

  • Sowmya R.
    12/02/2018 02:02

    Mavs. P. L

  • Marie-Louise J.
    12/01/2018 22:09

    ♥️💞 så fin! 🤩

  • Freya L.
    12/01/2018 20:33

    it beautiful

  • رحيل ا.
    12/01/2018 16:21

    روعه للمهندسات الكيمياويه طالبه الدراسات العليا اداره واقتصاد دبلوم

  • Patricia B.
    12/01/2018 16:18

    wow awesome.

  • قيصر ق.
    12/01/2018 16:04

    👏

  • Hitesh L.
    11/30/2018 20:45

    just look at this

  • Shaoni D.
    11/30/2018 15:01

    ♥️

  • Vikrant S.
    11/30/2018 11:34

    😍😍😍

  • Mamta G.
    11/30/2018 10:17

    Amazing♥️

  • Yash S.
    11/30/2018 09:16

    this is you!🤣🤣🤣

