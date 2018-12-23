back
Rare footage of a "dumbo octopus" off the coast of California
This strange creature lives in the darkest parts of the ocean, and it's called the "Dumbo octopus" because of its ear-like fins.
11/07/2018 7:11 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:50 PM
