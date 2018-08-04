back
San Francisco, model sustainable city
This is how the city of San Francisco plans to run on 100% renewable energy by 2030. 🍃
04/08/2018 3:01 PM
82 comments
Cody F.02/27/2021 17:15
Sweet people shit in the street in front of you after they slam dope in front of you, but don’t use a ziplock!
Kevin O.02/27/2021 07:12
By using human shit found on the sidewalks as fuel?
Jimmy R.02/26/2021 15:47
I think that America would be a much better place if the land of fruits and nuts just dropped off into the ocean!
Olivia S.02/25/2021 09:09
this is a good start. I know San Francisco can improve in a lot of other ways as well, but still.. I like seeing this!! Maybe these concepts can spread up and down the whole coast!
Karen Z.02/23/2021 22:24
Now to address the human overpopulation probem that is the root many of the problems we are all facing around the world.
Michael H.02/23/2021 22:06
Glad to see all of those needles getting recycled.
Jason F.02/23/2021 19:37
And they continue their farm animal diet.
Harry R.02/23/2021 17:00
They could probably use all the faeces on the streets to power a biogas power station. 2 birds, 1 stone.
Maria C.02/23/2021 16:47
glossing over the huge homeless population... how's the recycling of feces and syringes from the streets going??
Leslie B.02/23/2021 16:10
Way to go ! Now let's get the rest of the country on board. We can do it!!❤
Zach F.02/23/2021 14:51
RENEWABLE DOES NOT MEAN SUSTAINABLE
Brad B.02/23/2021 14:42
Ummm nah.....most syringe 💉 laden city, most feces covered city, most homelessness and hopelessness city...yah
Marina P.02/23/2021 14:08
I love San Fransisco i staying in San Fransisco for 6 months ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋
Morre L.02/23/2021 13:39
Dont they have tonnes of homeless people at the same time?
Mike M.02/01/2020 01:45
That's why there's needles all over their sidewalks and people just pull their pants down and s*** wherever they want the streets are full of junkies and the place is above them cost $2000000 to live in go figure
Cris W.01/31/2020 08:38
South Africa watch, listen and learn
Josh B.01/30/2020 05:21
There is quite literally human excrement on the street
Andreas L.01/29/2020 20:28
A model for inequality stop the bullshit please.
Frank E.01/29/2020 18:53
Take care of the street people first morons
Osei B.01/29/2020 16:21
Hire the homeless and let them be proactive towards their city by giving them tasks such clean the roads, paint walls, plan trees and mainten gardens and so on. There are plenty of ideas to let the homeless use Thier potential for the best of the city and livelihood.